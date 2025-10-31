Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2977706https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-october-31-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-gemini-treat-others-with-fairness-2977706
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, October 31 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Treat Others With Fairness
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, October 31 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Treat Others With Fairness

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Oct 31, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Creative ideas flow strongly today. Share them clearly, gaining recognition and support. Collaboration ensures successful execution. Your imagination sparks possibilities, turning thoughts into action through teamwork and effective communication with others.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Showcase strengths proudly, avoiding imitation. Confidence boosts growth. Stop undermining your abilities, your skills hold value. Embrace authenticity, proving worth to others. Belief in yourself attracts recognition, opportunities, and long-term progress.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Treat others with fairness. Avoid expecting what you cannot reciprocate. Support friends genuinely, showing commitment. Balanced effort in relationships prevents loss. Compassion sustains bonds, ensuring trust and loyalty remain strong today.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Unexpected professional blessings arrive, fulfilling hidden desires. Maintain hope — events align in your favour. Share achievements with loved ones, celebrating together. Joy and gratitude strengthen relationships, multiplying positivity around you today.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Work focus may strain relationships. Avoid harsh criticism toward loved ones. Practice patience and empathy. Understanding emotions builds harmony. Balance professional drive with compassion, protecting bonds that sustain your personal happiness.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Hectic responsibilities overwhelm you today. Planning and prioritising ease the pressure. Stay organised, tackling tasks one at a time. Avoid stress by structuring efforts carefully, ensuring productivity while maintaining emotional balance.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Loved ones may need comfort today. Avoid excessive practicality, show warmth and empathy. Support their struggles with patience. Sensitivity strengthens relationships, reminding others you care deeply. Compassion creates trust and lasting bonds.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Independence fuels progress today. New responsibilities highlight your skills. Handle tasks personally, ensuring recognition flows directly to you. Determination and self-reliance showcase abilities, elevating your reputation and career trajectory forward.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Ambition runs high, yet patience is needed. Not all goals are immediate. Focus on realistic targets already unfolding. Progress arrives steadily. Trust timing, maintaining calm and persistence to achieve lasting success.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Restlessness stems from overwork and stress. Share burdens where possible. Avoid carrying everything alone. Take a break, your body and mind need rest. Balance returns once you allow recovery and support.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Surprises arrive unexpectedly today. At first unsettling, they open new opportunities. Stay open-minded, embracing change positively. Challenges transform into stepping stones when approached with courage, curiosity, and readiness for growth.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Act quickly today, time feels limited. Avoid procrastination. Efficiency highlights talents, earning respect. Stay alert, completing tasks promptly. Swiftness ensures progress, showcasing capabilities while maintaining momentum and avoiding unnecessary setbacks successfully.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Shiney Ahuja
What Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa Actor Shiney Ahuja Doing Now After His Rape Conviction? Here’s Where He Lives And What He Looks Like Now — All About His Rise and Fall
camera icon9
title
Winter season paratha
Winter Season Special: Unique Variations Of Paratha To Try In 2025
camera icon8
title
Bank Rules Change
From Bank Lockers To Credit Cards – THESE Banking Rules Will Change From November 1
camera icon8
title
NASA
3I-ATLAS Interstellar Comet Approaches The Sun: Elon Musk Issues Warning, NASA Silent
camera icon5
title
Technology
New SIM Swap Fraud Exposed! What It Is, How It Happens And How To Prevent It - Everything You Need To Know