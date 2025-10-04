Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2966756https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-october-4-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-aquarius-anything-is-possible-act-confidently-2966756
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, October 4 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, Anything Is Possible, Act Confidently
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, October 4 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, Anything Is Possible, Act Confidently

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Oct 04, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Life’s a symphony, nurture relationships and invest tenderness into your garden. Expect the best by tending bonds with compassion. Your innate wisdom guides meaningful connection and sustained emotional growth today now.

Follow Us

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: You’ve waited patiently; now trust the cosmic leap. Breathe, jump, and begin long-brewing projects despite doubt. Past patterns show success, don't let insecurity block the happiness you truly deserve, Taurus, now.

Follow Us

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Divine energies support you, attempt bold moves today. Your mind’s power makes the impossible possible. Channel higher frequencies into loving action and infuse everything you touch with creative light and purpose now.

Follow Us

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Step into overflow by strengthening boundaries and shedding estranged narratives. Reconnect through nature, small rituals, and compassionate attention to inner child work as you expand and integrate your light today now.

Follow Us

Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Transmute pain into healing; choose wellness, laughter, and love. Your inner voice gently guides, stop, listen, and trust it. Share healing energy to release burdens and elevate your state with gentleness now.

Follow Us

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Calm, deep focus anchors you; bring a slice of heaven into daily life by turning fear into courage. Embrace silence’s power amid chaos and channel stillness into meaningful action and peace today now.

Follow Us

Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Raise standards and act confidently. Seeing yourself as the cosmos does reveals immense power. Evolution demands adaptation; use your insight to lead and reshape life’s unfolding with grace and strength now.

Follow Us

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Frustration comes from forcing what should flow. Release effort when the Universe ties loose ends; allow magic to emerge. Loosen your grip, timing aligns, and blessings unfold naturally for you today now.

Follow Us

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Asking for help widens your heart, not shrinks it. Release clenched control and accept support. Practising acceptance empowers you and offers grounded footing to move forward with renewed ease now.

Follow Us

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Synchronicities speak, notice signs, numbers, and moments that point you forward. Angels assist; take bold moves knowing cosmic support surrounds you. Use these clues to act with clarity and courage today now.

Follow Us

Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Magic invites you to share gifts boldly. Live outside restrictive lines and explore possibilities. You’re encouraged to remember that anything is possible, step into multiverse curiosity and creative expansion this moment now.

Follow Us

Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Angels nudge you toward your highest divinity. You don't need fame or scripture to shine—lead with kindness, expect the best, and soften toward yourself and others to sustain harmonious living now.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
World Bank loans 2025
World Bank Debt 2025: India Tops Global Borrowing, Other Nations Follow
camera icon6
title
Vasuki Snake
Meet World's Largest Snake: Not Titanoboa; 49-Foot, 1,000-Kg Serpent Brings India On Global Map With Fossils Discovery In Gujarat - Stunning Pics
camera icon9
title
neelam giri
Is Neelam Giri Married? Meet Actor Allegedly Being Called Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Husband - FACT CHECK
camera icon7
title
World's Most Expensive Train Rides: India, Europe, And Others - Check Names, Prices, And Routes
camera icon10
title
H-1B visa
Worried About High H-1B Cost? 10 Countries Opening Doors For Indians With Eased Visa Rules