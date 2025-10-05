Advertisement
Horoscope Today, October 5 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Trust Your Path, Dream Boldly

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Oct 05, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: When despair tempts you, say 'yes' to unexpected offerings. Embrace opportunities disguised differently than expected; you may find a home or heaven-on-earth. Openness births belonging and surprising warmth for you now.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Stop hiding, share your gift and emerge from hibernation. Lifetimes prepared you; trust the readiness within. March forward with courage and light, guided by inner truth toward your destined expression in life now.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: After a raw initiation, close old doors and step into newfound luminescence. Ancestors and a light team support you, tune into your heart portal and raise your vibration to welcome brighter phases now.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: You've endured much; now make space for softness. Replenish your soul to find tribe and belonging. Trust your path without a handbook, vibrancy awaits when you allow tenderness to lead the way now.

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Answer the Universe’s call; reassess true desires and swim toward them. Old doors dissolve to reveal sunlit fields. Follow intuition as you ascend and invest in relationships that nourish your spirit now. 

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: You may feel out-of-body observing a past self; protection has arrived. Step up with uncanny confidence and lead courageously. How will you seize this empowered invitation to change today now?

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Your racetrack awaits; life feels electric. Pause briefly to let details reveal themselves. This fortnight expands horizons, trust support and go all in, helmet on, for the thrilling ride ahead today now.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Your soul chose expansion now; integrate big upgrades and drop limiting beliefs. Dream boldly, destiny supports vast ambitions. Let go of constraints and embrace a future aligned with your truest desires now.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Release scarcity narratives and recognise abundance reflected back. Stop hiding grandeur; angels remind you to give without fear. Trust your path, be authentic, and practise discerned generosity from a place of plenty now.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Bring etheric visions into reality, quiet your heart to emanate imagination outward. Hold visions tenderly as cosmic forces weave them into matter. Believe in creative alchemy and step forward with love now.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: You serve both the world and yourself. Find devotion in simple daily details, it transforms lives. Embrace this double mission with a smile, trusting the Universe’s perfect, timely orchestration in motion now.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Set boundaries to avoid burnout and resentment. Decide how much you give and to whom without guilt. Your dreamy nature heralds a new timeline, refuse to dim; honour needs and flourish now. 

