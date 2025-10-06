Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, October 6 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, Stop Begging For Validation; You’re Worthy Already
Horoscope Today, October 6 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, Stop Begging For Validation; You’re Worthy Already

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Oct 06, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Plans may feel frozen, but embers keep glowing. Winter teaches rest and preparation. Embrace patience as thawing reveals hidden power. Trust this process, your true magic awakens in transition now. 

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Release stuck emotions with a refreshing shower or ritual bath. Clarity arrives through stillness. Decide your direction firmly, once committed, the Universe conspires to deliver breakthroughs and renewed vitality today, Taurus.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Excitement swirls, find your center like a whirlpool balancing release and absorption. Anchor emotions wisely, channel intensity effectively, and discover equilibrium. Your awareness shapes outcomes; use feelings as power today now.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Cosmos adjusts your rhythm for integration. Heightened sensitivity reveals transformation within. Honour body signals, pause, and engage only with joy. Life isn’t a checklist, it’s a journey to savour slowly now.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Remember your infinite origins. Delight brightens everything you touch. Shield energy to preserve goodness, while weaving cosmic magic into daily life. Radiate joy confidently, Leo—this lifts fog and illuminates paths today now.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Your resilience conquers storms; inner strength can move mountains. Retreat calmly, let creativity flow, and maintain sparkling composure. Today isn’t for action, but for nurturing ideas and preparing inspired moves now.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Overplanning triggers stress. Overscheduling masks fear of failure. Pause, release worries, and trust Source replenishment. Let relaxation restore self-worth. Spaciousness invites better outcomes than relentless effort ever could today now.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

This gestational phase births dreams, children, or inner healing. Stop forcing control, allow life’s natural rhythms. Connect inward, bond with your essence, and permit flourishing without pressure. Nourishment, not struggle, fuels growth now.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Stop begging for love or validation, you’re worthy already. Tears cleanse and transform, making space for blessings. Honour emotions as upgrades. Recognise your true power; stand tall and welcome abundance now. 

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Pause your to-do list; you’re not a machine. Indulge in rest, reading, or downtime with loved ones. Curiosity leads to surprising insights when you surrender busyness for soulful replenishment today now

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Whispers of intuition guide fresh beginnings. Blend compassion with direction, action with flow. Trust your heart’s resonance to affect others deeply. This merging brings alignment and new opportunities today now.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Clear excess, are your visions truly yours? Ground with breath and stillness for clarity. Release distractions and reconnect with authentic dreams. Alignment arises when external influences fade and purpose shines now.

