Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2967925https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-october-7-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-scorpio-healing-takes-time-be-gentle-with-yourself-2967925
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, October 7 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Healing Takes Time; Be Gentle With Yourself
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, October 7 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Healing Takes Time; Be Gentle With Yourself

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Oct 07, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

 Loosen control, if love returns, it’s meant to stay. Shed masks, reveal authenticity, and rewrite your chapter. Decide carefully who belongs in your story moving forward today, Aries. Liberation feels powerful now.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Wheel of fortune turns in your favour. Pace consistently; opportunities fly toward you. Blend steady action with warmth and creativity. Share joy with loved ones while manifesting magical outcomes today now.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Nostalgia or guardedness may restrict expression. Shift from head to heart; divine support surrounds you. Open up, trust cosmic backing, and let life surprise you with love again today now.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

A recent interaction sparks fresh perspective, and possibly financial opportunity. Harness excitement through dedicated action. Learn, grow, and move toward prosperity. Enthusiasm drives success and opens promising new paths for you now.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Solo efforts haven’t sufficed; seek help and collaboration. Shared resources bring clarity and ease. Travel, literal or metaphorical, guides toward peace, contentment, and long-term abundance aligned with soul today now.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Teamwork delivers results today. Face challenges with courage but remain adaptable. Stand firm, yet embrace collaboration. New opportunities bring change; with flexibility, success and victory are guaranteed for you now.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Excitement calls, yet research before diving. Plan strategically, wait for timing, and negotiate partnerships wisely. This is your cosmic genie moment, ask boldly for what you truly want today now.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Romantic dissatisfaction stems from deeper wounds. Childhood imprints shape patterns. Healing takes time, be gentle with yourself. Worthiness unlocks recognition and opportunities to shine, even when stepping forward feels scary now.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Overwhelm signals need for stillness. Pausing amidst chaos clarifies vision and restores creativity. Gratitude for small luxuries recharges inspiration, feeding brilliant ideas that thrive with daily magic today now.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

From challenges emerges strength. Past upheavals taught resilience and self-advocacy. Now begins a refreshing relationship with life itself. Honour lessons, embrace authenticity, and build grounded foundations for brighter days today now.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Disrupted plans redirect you to better paths. Creative outlets uplift, sleepless nights turn joyous, and manifestation accelerates. Expect breakthroughs as you express freely and embrace new directions today now.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

True mastery lies in faith. Replace disbelief with gratitude, acknowledge deserving abundance. Temper patience with trust; pieces align in time. Relationships and projects strengthen when belief fuels skill and heart now.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Hubballi Junction
World’s Longest Railway Platform: Longer Than Many Olympic Tracks, Holds Guinness Record, Not In Japan, China But...
camera icon5
title
Auto news
2025 Mahindra Bolero Facelift Launched - New Look, More Features & Rugged Charm!
camera icon6
title
Auto news
2025 Mahindra Thar In Pics: Check Out 14 New Features
camera icon7
title
Bihar Mahila Rojgar Yojana
Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: Rs 10,000 Installment Released for 21 Lakh Women, Check Eligibility, Application Process, And Next Disbursement Dates
camera icon8
title
Sunrisers Hyderabad
4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan And...