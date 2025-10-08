Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, October 8 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, Declutter Mentally And Energetically; Lighten Load To Welcome New
Horoscope Today, October 8 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, Declutter Mentally And Energetically; Lighten Load To Welcome New

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Oct 08, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

View chores as chances to pour love. Each mindful act reverberates as cosmic light. Release pressure about future, your power lies in nurturing presence. Lead with gentle passion and purpose today now.

Taurus

Taurus

Career or purpose shifts onto unexplored ground, bringing clarity and courage. This harmony benefits relationships and sharpens intention. Embrace this phase fully, your next big chapter is unfolding beautifully today now.

Gemini

Gemini

Leap boldly and let the Universe catch you. Faith invites miracles beyond dreams. Spend time outdoors, add beauty to surroundings, and trust divine orchestration of life’s transformations today now.

Cancer

Cancer

Clear energy to receive divine guidance. Organise ideas, speak mindfully, and note inspirations, they’re heavenly messages. Inner child healing enhances clarity and love, reconnecting you with authentic self today now.

Leo

Leo

Heightened sensitivity requires patience. Take downtime before shaping expansive visions. Listen inwardly, your heart reveals alignment. Gentle reflection clears perspective and points the way toward fulfilling desires today now.

Virgo

Virgo

Whether nurturing child or dream, gentleness sustains growth. Peace radiates outward, creating ripples of stillness. Trust body’s signals and follow guidance; serenity fosters divine timing and aligned outcomes now.

Libra

Libra

Your wealth lies in memories and heart, not possessions. Shift focus to health and wellbeing. Honour what matters most, time and tribe. Recall inner power through gratitude and simplicity today now. 

Scorpio

Scorpio

Your initiatives received cosmic response. Pace carefully, develop ideas, and embrace wellness. Life is meant for joy, recognise your power to co-create abundance while keeping health equally vital now.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Conflicts resolve; prosperity aligns. You’re positioned to lead, clear obstacles, and claim opportunity. Timing is perfect for bold leaps, embrace momentum with courage, soaring toward lasting fulfilment today now. 

Capricorn

Capricorn

Observe family patterns repeating, break cycles now. Support from beyond arrives through feathers, butterflies, or coins. Gracefully release toxic ties, knowing you are supported and guided into freedom today now.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Let angels inspire solutions and illuminate paths forward. Sync with lunar rhythms for personal flow. Compassion and creativity unlock sustained success. Surrender control and follow cosmic timing today now.

Pisces

Pisces

Declutter mentally and energetically; lighten load to welcome new. Challenges taught resilience—keep lessons but release teachers. Trust divine orchestration; every hardship guided growth. Make space for brighter opportunities today now. 

