Horoscope Today, October 9 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Balance Masculine Drive With Feminine Nurture
Horoscope Today, October 9 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Balance Masculine Drive With Feminine Nurture

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
 

(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Oct 09, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Stand firm in your truth despite opposition. Authenticity matters more than pleasing others. The cosmos supports you, hold ground and act with integrity. Courageously defend beliefs today, Aries. Inner strength prevails now.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

If faith feels heavy, heal deeper roots. Ancestral patterns influence delays. Ground through breathwork or walking barefoot. Anchor energy, release blocks, and reconnect with Source to advance dreams today now.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Resistance blocks your path. Synchronicities confirm fertile times for teaching, guiding, or mentoring. Step into leadership roles personally and professionally. Future self urges embracing responsibility to reshape norms today now.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Balance masculine drive with feminine nurture. Past-life gifts reawaken, inspiring creativity and abundance. Release outdated dramas; embrace this rite of passage by honouring body, mind, and soul’s harmony today now.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Courage alone won’t suffice; balance action with reflection. Weigh chaos against peace, heart against mind. Manifestations await, decide clearly what continues forward and what’s left behind now, Leo. Your gateway opens today.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Anchor magic by embracing pain and celebrating strengths equally. Love for animals fosters kindness. A message from departed furry friends: play more, because joy is life’s truest purpose today now.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Heart and mind conflict; embrace irony. Endings and karmic encounters bring divine growth. Accept with faith, angels watch over you. Brokenness births wisdom and necessary transformation today now. Trust healing journey now.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Soulmate connections uplift, healing ancestral challenges. Blessings flow through heartfelt bonds, easing transitions. Reclaim joy through play, trust soul’s shift, and embrace abundance manifesting from deep emotional support today now.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Patience, flexibility, and faith empower relationships. Healing family dynamics strengthens your foundation. Manipulation loses power as clarity emerges. Pure intentions guide your path forward, embrace newfound confidence today now.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Self-love births freedom. Celebrate small victories, honour resilience, and refuse outside judgment. Silver linings shine brighter than storms, embrace your radiant symphony and dance confidently with life’s rhythm today now.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Head and heart conflict. Trust supportive loved ones, listen to heart’s soft wisdom, and act from compassion. Timing favours bold decisions, make choices aligned with truth today now. Prosperity follows now.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Revelations flow easily today, tune into intuition. Insights clarify mysteries and deepen cosmic understanding. Shed burdensome expectations, embrace clarity, and align actions with higher wisdom. Trust revelations as guiding stars now.

