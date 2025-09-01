Advertisement
Horoscope Today, September 1 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, Surround Yourself With Inspiring Yellow

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Sep 01, 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Aries

Aries

A joyful start awaits! Indulge in simple pleasures, cherish friendships, and let optimism guide you. Travel plans progress smoothly, bringing hope. Luck favors you when you embrace fun and follow your heart.

 

Taurus

Taurus

New opportunities surround you. At work, your efforts are noticed and appreciated. Parents can expect encouraging news about their children. Open your heart to possibilities, and watch abundance flow into all areas of life.

 

Gemini

Gemini

A busy day leaves you feeling accomplished and fulfilled. Celebrate achievements with loved ones. Couples can expect harmony and resolution. Allow joy to replace stress, and embrace the beautiful energy this month brings.

 

Cancer

Cancer

Emotions guide you toward kindness and understanding. Helping others opens doors of unexpected blessings. Students exploring higher education find promising opportunities. Allow your compassionate heart to lead, and wonderful growth will unfold for you.

 

Leo

Leo

Fresh ideas ignite your creativity and inspire bold action. Business endeavors and job changes bring favorable results. Prioritise health by balancing work and rest. This is a powerful day for personal progress.

 

Virgo

Virgo

Something new blooms, whether friendship, work, or inspiration. Welcome these fresh beginnings, for they hold luck and growth. Creative pursuits bring satisfaction. Trust this exciting flow and allow it to guide you forward.

 

Libra

Libra

Stress fades as helpful solutions appear through someone dear. Travel plans, especially for work, succeed beautifully. A family meal brings connection and warmth. Open your heart to the joy of togetherness today.

 

Scorpio

Scorpio

This month begins with renewed hope and joy. Work keeps you engaged, and social gatherings uplift your spirit. Stepping beyond your comfort zone brings happiness and helps you embrace new adventures.

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Financial relief brightens your day as pressing concerns resolve. Relationships grow stronger, particularly for those considering marriage. Surround yourself with inspiring yellow, it brings motivation, good luck, and a boost of creative energy.

 

Capricorn

Capricorn

After busy days, it’s time to relax and enjoy. Healing begins for past hurts, especially for singles. Focus on your goals, as your heartfelt efforts bring promising professional and personal manifestations.

 

Aquarius

Aquarius

Today highlights your shining potential. At work, you’re the star, earning admiration and opportunities. Investing or making long-term plans now brings success. Enjoy the recognition and confidently step into your spotlight.

 

Pisces

Pisces

A new mindset sparks clarity and courage. Fear gives way to self-awareness, helping you reconnect with meaningful people and dreams. Accept this moment as a gift and embrace your evolving, inspired path.

 

