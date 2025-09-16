Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, September 16 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Let Go, Make Space, And Empower New Beginnings
Horoscope Today, September 16 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Let Go, Make Space, And Empower New Beginnings

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Sep 16, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Confidence leads to success. Seize opportunities fearlessly and trust your instincts. This courage attracts support from others, paving the way for personal victories and meaningful progress in both career and relationships.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Slow down and savor the present. Enjoy simple pleasures like a comforting meal or quiet conversation. These grounding moments bring emotional renewal, balancing your mind and heart for the days ahead.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Your quick thinking solves problems effortlessly. Use this gift to help others, building goodwill and strengthening bonds. Sharing your skills creates trust and opens doors for collaborative success and meaningful connections.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Home brings peace, spend time with family or create a cozy environment for yourself. These nurturing spaces provide emotional security, helping you recharge and reconnect with what truly matters most.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Recognition is coming, your hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed. Celebrate these achievements with gratitude and humility. Use this momentum to pursue new projects with confidence, knowing your dedication continues to inspire others.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Declutter your environment and mind. Organizing creates clarity, boosting productivity and reducing stress. This refreshed mindset allows you to approach challenges with renewed focus, bringing you closer to achieving your goals.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Your kindness has a lasting impact. Offering help or encouragement today strengthens relationships and brings joy to both you and others. These compassionate acts build harmony in your personal and professional circles.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Dig deep and embrace self-reflection. Understanding your emotions provides the insight needed for transformation. Use this awareness to let go of what no longer serves you, making space for empowering new beginnings.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Adventure awaits, explore new places or learn something unexpected. These experiences spark growth, fueling your passion for life and inspiring creative ideas you can apply to your personal and professional endeavors.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Hard work delivers results. Your commitment to excellence creates opportunities for advancement. Stay focused and continue pushing forward, your efforts are shaping a future filled with success and fulfillment in every area.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Innovative ideas flow effortlessly. Share them with others who value your perspective. Collaborative brainstorming brings exciting possibilities, turning your visions into reality while strengthening your network of supportive, creative individuals.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Compassion leads the way. Offering emotional support uplifts others and deepens connections. Your intuitive guidance is a gift, use it to create healing spaces for yourself and those who need understanding.

