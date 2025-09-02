Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, September 2 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, Ask Questions Instead Of Making Assumptions
Horoscope Today, September 2 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, Ask Questions Instead Of Making Assumptions

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
 

Updated:Sep 02, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

The universe fully supports your transformation. Embrace challenges as stepping stones toward greatness. Believe in your potential, trust your path, and celebrate the strength that drives you closer to success each passing moment.

 

Taurus

Taurus

You’ve faced and conquered inner battles with grace. Turn past pain into wisdom, knowing brighter days are ahead. This is your time to embrace healing, celebrate growth, and welcome joy back.

 

Gemini

Gemini

You align beautifully with life’s rhythm, bringing peace and purpose. Gratitude amplifies your blessings, while creativity flows effortlessly. Your unique gifts are vital to your journey, embrace them and confidently pursue your calling.

 

Cancer

Cancer

Practice deep self-love by prioritizing your emotional needs. Boundaries protect your energy and help you grow stronger connections. Let kindness toward yourself illuminate your path and strengthen your relationships with others.

 

Leo

Leo

You’ve gained clarity and purpose. Embrace your creativity without fear of judgment, expressing your bold energy fully. The world is ready for your light, step forward confidently and shine with authenticity.

 

Virgo

Virgo

Ask questions instead of making assumptions. Honest conversations bring understanding and clarity. Detachment from old projections helps you create balance. Allow yourself to be vulnerable—it invites support and strengthens meaningful connections.

 

Libra

Libra

Release the weight of societal expectations and embrace your authentic self. Self-love begins with acceptance. Your unique journey doesn’t need to mirror the past, rewrite your story with courage, grace, and joy.

 

Scorpio

Scorpio

Challenges carry hidden blessings. Through reflection, turn mistakes into wisdom and pain into courage. Embrace change fearlessly, knowing you’re transforming into a stronger, truer version of yourself with each brave step forward.

 

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Magic surrounds you. Trust life’s signs and take inspired action. For singles and new romances, share your heart fearlessly. Unexpected joy and positive shifts bring excitement and light to your journey.

 

Capricorn

Capricorn

Release pent-up emotions through writing or creative expression. Letting go symbolically frees you from past pain. You are naturally resilient, embrace this process of healing and rediscover the freedom of a lighter heart.

 

Aquarius

Aquarius

Life is an open experiment, learn as you go. Instead of focusing on past setbacks, create solutions. Ask yourself whether your actions bring lasting happiness, and align your choices with true fulfillment.

 

Pisces

Pisces

You are divinely guided toward success and joy. Release self-doubt and honor your authentic self. Trust that the universe is orchestrating your experiences perfectly, leading you exactly where you need to be.

 

