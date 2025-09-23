Advertisement
Horoscope Today, September 23 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Protect Your Emotional Energy
Horoscope Today, September 23 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Protect Your Emotional Energy

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Sep 23, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
A fresh start arrives, embrace it fully. Step into new opportunities with confidence, knowing they align with your ambitions. Your courage to take bold action today sparks meaningful growth and success.

Taurus

2/12
Seek grounding through comforting rituals, cooking, journaling, or nature walks. These practices bring peace, helping you recharge emotionally and stay focused on the personal goals that matter most to your journey.

Gemini

3/12
Communication flows easily, share ideas and connect deeply with others. Networking brings inspiration and opportunities, while open-hearted conversations strengthen bonds with friends, family, or colleagues who support your vision.

Cancer

4/12
Protect your emotional energy. Set boundaries where needed, ensuring your needs are respected. Prioritizing self-care restores balance, allowing you to nurture yourself and your relationships from a place of strength.

Leo

5/12
Recognition motivates you, celebrate your achievements while planning your next steps. Share your success with humility, inspiring those around you and opening doors to even greater opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Virgo

6/12
Focus on clarity, organise your thoughts and tasks to create harmony. Streamlining responsibilities helps you achieve more with ease, leaving time for rest, reflection, and creative pursuits that enrich your life.

Libra

7/12
Your natural charm fosters harmony in relationships. Express gratitude toward loved ones and create meaningful moments together. These simple acts strengthen emotional connections, bringing balance and joy into your personal world.

Scorpio

8/12
Transformation brings breakthroughs. Embrace changes that challenge you, they’re guiding you toward growth. Trust this process of renewal, knowing it’s shaping you into a stronger, more confident version of yourself.

Sagittarius

9/12
Adventure calls — seek new experiences that inspire curiosity. Whether traveling, learning, or exploring new hobbies, these pursuits fuel your excitement for life and broaden your perspective, opening doors to future opportunities.

Capricorn

10/12
Consistency builds success. Stay committed to your goals, trusting your steady efforts to create meaningful, lasting achievements. Every disciplined step you take today strengthens the foundation for your future aspirations.

Aquarius

11/12
Collaboration amplifies your impact. Share innovative ideas with those who value your vision. These partnerships foster creativity and turn dreams into actionable plans, leading to meaningful accomplishments for everyone involved.

Pisces

12/12
Quiet reflection reveals important insights. Spend time in meditation or creative expression, strengthening your emotional clarity and preparing you for opportunities that require thoughtful, heart-centered decisions in the days ahead.

Entertainment
