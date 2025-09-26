Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2963135https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-september-26-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-virgo-simplify-tasks-to-ease-your-workload-2963135
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, September 26 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, Simplify Tasks To Ease Your Workload
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, September 26 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, Simplify Tasks To Ease Your Workload

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Sep 26, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Confidence fuels success, take decisive steps toward your ambitions. Your boldness inspires those around you, attracting support and creating opportunities that accelerate progress toward personal and professional achievements.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Seek peace through simple pleasures. Cooking, reading, or quiet time restores your emotional balance, giving you the strength to approach upcoming challenges with patience and grounded energy.

Follow Us

Leo

3/12
Leo

Recognition of your efforts arrives, embrace it confidently. Use this validation as motivation to pursue new challenges that align with your passions and take you closer to your long-term aspirations.

Follow Us

Gemini

4/12
Gemini

Your communication skills shine, share ideas that inspire collaboration. Networking today brings connections that expand your opportunities, helping you create meaningful progress in your personal and professional pursuits.

Follow Us

Cancer

5/12
Cancer

Emotional honesty strengthens bonds. Speak openly about your needs, inviting deeper understanding and creating harmony in your relationships. This vulnerability builds lasting trust with the people who matter most.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Simplify tasks to ease your workload. Focus on essentials and let go of distractions, restoring balance and making room for creative endeavors that bring you joy and satisfaction.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Express your appreciation through thoughtful gestures. Acts of kindness nurture harmony in relationships, deepening emotional connections and creating joy within your closest personal and professional circles.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Transformation empowers you, welcome these changes with courage. They’re leading to breakthroughs that align with your personal growth, helping you move toward greater fulfillment and purpose in all areas of life.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Adventure refreshes your spirit. Explore new activities, learning opportunities, or environments that bring excitement and inspire you to pursue meaningful experiences that align with your adventurous heart.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Consistency creates success. Dedicate yourself to your goals with patience and determination, knowing that every step you take today builds a stronger foundation for the future you’re working hard to create.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Collaborations inspire progress, work closely with supportive people who share your vision. These partnerships turn innovative ideas into achievable plans, bringing meaningful accomplishments within reach for everyone involved.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Introspection provides clarity. Take time to meditate or reflect, connecting deeply with your emotions and intuition. This inner stillness helps you make thoughtful, heart-centered decisions for the future.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
India vs West Indies Test series 2025
India's Test Squad vs West Indies : 5 Players Snubbed From The Team, Karun Nair To Abhimanyu Easwaran, Check Full List
camera icon5
title
Treesha Thosar
Meet Treesha Thosar, the 6-Year-Old Star Who Created History at the National Film Awards
camera icon7
title
mobility
Indian Railway's Most Luxurious Train: Reserved For Only One Person; Has Medical Coach, Lounge, 5 Suites; Check Details
camera icon8
title
self improvement books
8 Must-Read Books For Self-Improvement
camera icon8
title
Second Richest Person
Meet Larry Ellison, World’s Second Richest Man Pledges To Give Away 95% Of His $373 Billion Fortune; He Is Founder Of…