NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, September 30 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Share Your Feelings With Someone You Trust
Horoscope Today, September 30 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Share Your Feelings With Someone You Trust

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Sep 30, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Close the month with bold action, pursue opportunities you’ve been contemplating. Your courage inspires others, ensuring the steps you take now create momentum for success in the coming days and months.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Enjoy restorative routines, spend time in peaceful spaces or indulge in comforting rituals. These grounding moments bring emotional renewal, leaving you feeling balanced and ready for new challenges.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Deepen emotional bonds, share your feelings with someone you trust. These honest exchanges create harmony and strengthen connections, leaving you supported and valued in your most important relationships.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Celebrate your achievements, big and small. Recognizing your progress builds confidence and motivates you to set even bigger goals, aligning your actions with your long-term vision for success and fulfillment.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Organise your environment for clarity. This refreshed space restores balance, making it easier to focus on priorities and achieve meaningful results with less stress and greater satisfaction.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Express gratitude to those who uplift you. These acts of appreciation nurture harmony in relationships, strengthening bonds and creating a supportive, joyful environment in your personal world.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Embrace change, it’s leading you to growth and transformation. Trust that these shifts align with your highest potential, guiding you toward a more empowered and fulfilling chapter of your journey.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

New experiences spark joy, say yes to opportunities that challenge and inspire you. These adventures broaden your perspective, fueling your enthusiasm for personal and professional growth.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Persistence delivers results, stay focused on your long-term vision. Every disciplined step strengthens your foundation for success, bringing you closer to achieving the meaningful goals you’ve been working toward.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Collaboration drives success, work with those who share your passion. These partnerships bring fresh ideas and practical solutions, turning your ambitious visions into rewarding, impactful accomplishments.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Quiet self-reflection nurtures peace. Take time for journaling or meditation, strengthening your connection to your inner wisdom and preparing you for the opportunities ahead with calm confidence.

