Horoscope Today, September 4 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, Turn Wounds Into Wisdom

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
Aries
Transformation feels empowering. Stand firm in your beliefs, knowing challenges shape you into your best self. Every step forward reflects courage. Trust your inner strength, and embrace this inspiring journey of growth.
Taurus
Self-doubt fades as you remember your true power. Replace uncertainty with affirmations and gratitude. Past victories prove your resilience. Believe in your ability to create the life you deeply deserve now.
Gemini
Prioritise emotional safety by expressing your needs openly. Strengthened boundaries empower you. Allow healing stones or meditation to guide you through this process of self-discovery and bring balance to your personal relationships.
Cancer
Break free from old conditioning. Your worth doesn’t depend on external approval. Trust your instincts, honor your feelings, and embrace the bold decisions that propel you toward fulfilling transformation and lasting happiness.
Leo
A deep, beautiful love surrounds you — cherish it. Celebrate belonging and connection with your soul tribe. Let this rare, profound energy inspire you to live boldly and embrace every magical, heartwarming experience.
Virgo
Unexpected challenges require trusting your intuition. Communicate clearly about your contributions and intentions. Your dedication is opening doors for future growth, embrace expansion and be confident in the opportunities heading your way.
Libra
Live authentically, even if others resist your boldness. Stop dimming your light to please them. Shine unapologetically, knowing your courage to stay true inspires others and transforms your personal and professional journey.
Scorpio
Love demands effort and growth. Nurture connections that support your evolution. Singles can lay strong foundations for lasting bonds. Trust divine guidance as you step toward deeper, fulfilling relationships filled with love.
Sagittarius
Your struggles bring a transformation. Prioritise your emotional health, restore balance in relationships, and welcome growth. Accept life fully, resist nothing, and dance confidently with the ever-changing flow of this vibrant journey.
Capricorn
Life unfolds like a divine play. Release the need for control and let circumstances flow. Trust your intuition as you navigate meaningful shifts, creating space for authentic experiences aligned with your soul.
Aquarius
Break limiting beliefs. This is a time of empowerment and self-realization. New connections bring valuable resources. Trust your intuition when choosing allies and remain confident in the changes shaping your path.
Pisces
Turn wounds into wisdom. Pain transforms into power as you embrace gratitude and welcome abundance. Let joy, beauty, and divine grace fill your life, trust the universe to deliver meaningful blessings.
