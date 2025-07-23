Horror Movies Watchlist: 7 Gory Netflix Films That’ll Leave You Scarred
Horro Movies Watchlist: As the weekend approaches, a binge list is a must! If you're craving gore and haunted films for a spine-chilling experience, here’s what to watch.
Death Whisperer 2
Death Whisperer 2 follows students who uncover a dark secret at their school, awakening vengeful spirits with terrifying consequences. With eerie atmospheres and chilling twists, this sequel is a must-watch for horror fans.
Sumala
Sumala is an Indonesian horror film directed by Rizal Mantovani, now streaming on Netflix. The story centers on an evil spirit seeking vengeance, returning to torment the town that wronged her sister. Inspired by a chilling urban legend, the film delves into themes of retribution and supernatural occurrences. A must watch film if you watch Gore horror.
Grave Torture
Grave Torture is an Indonesian psychological horror film about Sita, a skeptic who investigates the supernatural torment of sinners after death. Her pursuit of the truth leads to terrifying revelations, blurring the line between belief and reality.
Apostle
Set in 1905, a drifter embarks on a perilous mission to rescue his kidnapped sister from a sinister religious cult on a remote island. Blending horror, witchcraft, and suspense, this gripping tale unravels dark secrets and eerie rituals, making it a must-add to your watchlist.
Veronica
Set in 1991 Madrid, a teenage girl conducts a séance at school, unknowingly inviting a sinister force into her home while caring for her younger siblings. As terrifying events unfold, she fights to protect her family from an unseen evil. Inspired by true events, this spine-chilling horror thriller is a must-add to your watchlist.
It's What's Inside
It's What's Inside is a sci-fi horror comedy directed by Greg Jardin. A group of college friends reunites for a pre-wedding party, but things take a dark turn when a mysterious body-swapping game unleashes chaos and eerie revelations. A must-watch thriller that deserves a spot on your horror watchlist!
Prey For The Devil
Prey for the Devil (2022) is an American horror film about a nun training as an exorcist who faces a powerful demonic force. With spine-chilling moments and an intense storyline, the film keeps you on edge—especially with its gripping ending.
(Images: Netflix/ IMDb)
