Hotness Alert! 12 Times Esha Gupta Raises Heat With Her Sultry Fashion
Aashram actor Esha Gupta is known for her bold and effortlessly glamorous style. The diva who often turn heads in her trend setting outfits which often blends sophistication with daring, edgy choices. Her wardrobe features sizzling outfits, cut-out fits to pinterest worthy stylish oufits which often make headline for a trend setting style and daring choices. Check out Esha Gupta's Too-Hot-Too Handle outifts that you can steal for your next OOTD fashion.
Esha Gupta's Cannes Debut Look
Esha Gupta made a striking debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The diva walked the red carpet in a floaty white gown with a thigh-high slit with a delicate lace flowers on the neck.
Diva D
Esha Gupta looks mesmerizing in this bold black outfit—definitely a style worth stealing.
Slaying In Black
The "S" in Esha stands for slaying, as the actress looks stunning in this black bodycon dress.
Esha Gupta's Black Cut-Out Dress
Esha raises the heat in this black cut-out dress. The blod gown had triangle cut-out details throughout, highlighting her curves. Esha showed off her tattoo in this jaw-dropping outfit.
Esha Gupta Raises Hotness
Esha raises hotness in this black split-gown, a total must-have look to slay at any party.
Aesthetic Look
Esha Gupta turn aesthetic in this brown bodycon dress flexing her hourglass figure in this another fashionable statement from her wardrobe.
The Chic Look
In this sizzling white bodycon gown Esha Gupta surely made another striking statement style that came with halter-neck straps and a daring, plunging neckline.
Sizzling In White
Esha served a sizzling look in this chic white gown with chain detailing.
Trendsetter Look
Esha Gupta turns heads in her latest photoshoot, striking confident poses and commanding attention.
Bold Look Ft. Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta loves making her fans swoon with fashion diary excerpts with this black bandeau stunning gown with figure-hugging cutouts and a structured silhouette she nailed the fashion game.
Pink Is The New Black
Esha Gupta's pink slit gown is definitely a steal-worthy look, radiating a Kim Kardashian vibe with its bold and glamorous style.
Goddess of Glamour
Esha Gupta raises the head in this sea green cutout dress that hugs her curves perfectly, the neckline plunging daringly giving a perfect glamorous vibe.
(All Images: @egupta/ Instagram)
