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NewsPhotosHottest beach vacation looks by top Bollywood divas decoded: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Bhumi Pednekar's postcard worthy photos
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Hottest beach vacation looks by top Bollywood divas decoded: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Bhumi Pednekar's postcard worthy photos

From Bhumi Satish Pednekkar to Alia Bhatt - the breathtaking photos will inspire you to plan your own holiday asap!
Updated:May 09, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Hottest beach vacation looks by top Bollywood divas

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Hottest beach vacation looks by top Bollywood divas

Hottest beach vacation looks by top Bollywood divas: What better way to beat the summer heat then taking dip into the pool on a cosy resort or chilling by the beach and watching that beautiful sunset with your BFFs on a holiday. Today, let's decode the hottest beachy vacay of our desi divas putting their best look forward and enjoying the sun, sand and style. From Bhumi Satish Pednekkar to Alia Bhatt - the breathtaking photos will inspire you to plan your own holiday asap!

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

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Janhvi Kapoor leads the bikini look

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Janhvi Kapoor leads the bikini look

Janhvi Kapoor leads the bikini look

Janhvi Kapoor heads the bikini-perfect body and beachy vibe look in a vibrant floral two-piece set featuring a halter neck, paired with a body-hugging mini skirt that keeps the bikini essence intact all while making it look stylish.

 

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Kriti Sanon's breezy beach look

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Kriti Sanon's breezy beach look

Kriti Sanon's breezy beach look 

Kriti Sanon makes her beach holiday look chic and breezy in a neon pink bikini set topped with a patterned layer to bring in the contrast. 

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Bhumi Satish Pednekkar's bikini look

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Bhumi Satish Pednekkar's bikini look

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar's bikini look 

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar  looks fab in a leopard print bikini and the wrap-around. Keep it stylish by layering your look with a beige hat and metal-rimmed frames. 

 

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Ananya Panday's stitched bikini set

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Ananya Panday's stitched bikini set

Ananya Panday's stitched bikini set

Ananya Panday rocks her beach vacay look in a pink and orange stitched bikini set, grabbing all the eyeballs on social media. 

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Alia Bhatt in swimswuit

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Alia Bhatt in swimswuit

Alia Bhatt in swimswuit

Alia Bhatt looks cool in a black monokini with a deep cut back and a striking white border. This is perfect for a comfy beach vibes.

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Bollywood Actresses in bikinisActresses In BikinisEntertainmentActresses In Beachwearbest beach vacation
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