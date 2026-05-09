Hottest beach vacation looks by top Bollywood divas decoded: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Bhumi Pednekar's postcard worthy photos
Hottest beach vacation looks by top Bollywood divas
Hottest beach vacation looks by top Bollywood divas: What better way to beat the summer heat then taking dip into the pool on a cosy resort or chilling by the beach and watching that beautiful sunset with your BFFs on a holiday. Today, let's decode the hottest beachy vacay of our desi divas putting their best look forward and enjoying the sun, sand and style. From Bhumi Satish Pednekkar to Alia Bhatt - the breathtaking photos will inspire you to plan your own holiday asap!
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor leads the bikini look
Janhvi Kapoor leads the bikini look
Janhvi Kapoor heads the bikini-perfect body and beachy vibe look in a vibrant floral two-piece set featuring a halter neck, paired with a body-hugging mini skirt that keeps the bikini essence intact all while making it look stylish.
Kriti Sanon's breezy beach look
Kriti Sanon's breezy beach look
Kriti Sanon makes her beach holiday look chic and breezy in a neon pink bikini set topped with a patterned layer to bring in the contrast.
Bhumi Satish Pednekkar's bikini look
Bhumi Satish Pednekkar's bikini look
Bhumi Satish Pednekkar looks fab in a leopard print bikini and the wrap-around. Keep it stylish by layering your look with a beige hat and metal-rimmed frames.
Ananya Panday's stitched bikini set
Ananya Panday's stitched bikini set
Ananya Panday rocks her beach vacay look in a pink and orange stitched bikini set, grabbing all the eyeballs on social media.
Alia Bhatt in swimswuit
Alia Bhatt in swimswuit
Alia Bhatt looks cool in a black monokini with a deep cut back and a striking white border. This is perfect for a comfy beach vibes.
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