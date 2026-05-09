Hottest beach vacation looks by top Bollywood divas decoded: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Bhumi Pednekar's postcard worthy photos

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Hottest beach vacation looks by top Bollywood divas: What better way to beat the summer heat then taking dip into the pool on a cosy resort or chilling by the beach and watching that beautiful sunset with your BFFs on a holiday. Today, let's decode the hottest beachy vacay of our desi divas putting their best look forward and enjoying the sun, sand and style. From Bhumi Satish Pednekkar to Alia Bhatt - the breathtaking photos will inspire you to plan your own holiday asap!

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)