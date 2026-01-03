Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3002838https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/how-much-did-late-veteran-star-dharmendra-earn-for-his-role-in-war-drama-ikkis-salaries-of-cast-revealed-3002838
NewsPhotosHow Much Did Late Veteran Star Dharmendra Earn For His Role In War Drama ‘Ikkis’? Salaries Of Cast Revealed
photoDetails

How Much Did Late Veteran Star Dharmendra Earn For His Role In War Drama ‘Ikkis’? Salaries Of Cast Revealed

Ikkis Cast Fees: The emotional war drama stars Agastya Nanda in the lead role, with Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev in supporting roles, and premiered on New Year’s Day.

Updated:Jan 03, 2026, 02:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Ikkis

1/7
Ikkis

'Ikkis’ features Agastya Nanda in the lead, with Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev in supporting roles. It was released on New Year’s Day and has been making headlines. Here's how much the 'Ikkis’ cast reportedly earned.

Follow Us

Agastya Nanda

2/7
Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda plays the lead role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal in the film. According to a News18 report, he was paid Rs 70 lakh for the war drama.

Follow Us

Jaideep Ahlawat

3/7
Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat, as per the same report, received a fee of Rs 50 lakh for the biopic.

Follow Us

Simar Bhatia

4/7
Simar Bhatia

Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia, who marked her Bollywood debut with Ikkis, as per the report received Rs 5 lakh for the film.

Follow Us

Dharmendra Final Film

5/7
Dharmendra Final Film

The film marks Dharmendra’s final on-screen appearance. He passed away on November 24, 2025.

Follow Us

Dharmendra

6/7
Dharmendra

The late Hindi cinema legend, Dharmendra, was paid Rs 20 lakh for his role, as per the same report.

Follow Us

About Ikkis

7/7
About Ikkis

Ikkis focuses on the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, showcasing the courage and selfless sacrifice of Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and his fellow soldiers.

(All Images: IMDb/Facebook)

Follow Us
IkkisIkkis cast feeDharmendraagastya nandadharmendra filmDharmendra Last FilmIkkis releaseikkis castDharmendra Ikkisikkis storyline
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon17
title
Shark tank 5
Shark Tank India Season 5 Judges: Peyush Bansal, Kunal Bahl, Amit Jain; Full List Of Judges—Who Is The Richest Shark And Who Studied Abroad
camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
CSK Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead, Sanju Samson As Opener, Dewald Brevis At No. 5; MS Dhoni, Kartik Sharma To Bat At...
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Best Impact Player Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
India
5 Indian Batters With Most Runs In T20 World Cup History: Virat Kohli Leads, Gautam Gambhir At No.5 - Check Full List
camera icon11
title
2026 T20 World Cup
All Confirmed T20 World Cup 2026 Squads: Teams, Key Players; Captains & Group List