How Much Did Late Veteran Star Dharmendra Earn For His Role In War Drama ‘Ikkis’? Salaries Of Cast Revealed
Ikkis Cast Fees: The emotional war drama stars Agastya Nanda in the lead role, with Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev in supporting roles, and premiered on New Year’s Day.
Ikkis
'Ikkis’ features Agastya Nanda in the lead, with Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev in supporting roles. It was released on New Year’s Day and has been making headlines. Here's how much the 'Ikkis’ cast reportedly earned.
Agastya Nanda
Agastya Nanda plays the lead role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal in the film. According to a News18 report, he was paid Rs 70 lakh for the war drama.
Jaideep Ahlawat
Jaideep Ahlawat, as per the same report, received a fee of Rs 50 lakh for the biopic.
Simar Bhatia
Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia, who marked her Bollywood debut with Ikkis, as per the report received Rs 5 lakh for the film.
Dharmendra Final Film
The film marks Dharmendra’s final on-screen appearance. He passed away on November 24, 2025.
Dharmendra
The late Hindi cinema legend, Dharmendra, was paid Rs 20 lakh for his role, as per the same report.
About Ikkis
Ikkis focuses on the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, showcasing the courage and selfless sacrifice of Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and his fellow soldiers.
(All Images: IMDb/Facebook)
Trending Photos