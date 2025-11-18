How Much The Dhurandhar Stars Earned: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal And More; Check WHOPPING Salaries
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 5, 2025.
The action-thriller features Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun.
Ranveer Singh reportedly earned Rs 30–50 crore for his role in the film, according to Times Now.
Playing a key intelligence officer, R. Madhavan is said to have charged Rs 9 crore, as per News 9.
Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays a crucial role in the storyline, reportedly earned Rs 10 crore.
Akshaye Khanna (Rehman Dakait) is said to have earned Rs 2.5 crore, Arjun Rampal (Pakistani ISI officer Major Iqbal) Rs 1 crore, and Sara Arjun around Rs 1 crore.
With its ensemble cast and action-packed storyline, Dhurandhar is highly anticipated ahead of its December 5 release.
