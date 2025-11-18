Advertisement
How Much The Dhurandhar Stars Earned: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal And More; Check WHOPPING Salaries
photoDetails

How Much The Dhurandhar Stars Earned: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal And More; Check WHOPPING Salaries

As excitement builds for Dhurandhar’s December 5 release, reports reveal the hefty paychecks of its star-studded cast, led by Ranveer Singh.
Updated:Nov 18, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Film & Release

1/7
Film & Release

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

Star-Studded Cast:

2/7
Star-Studded Cast:

The action-thriller features Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun.

Ranveer Singh's Pay:

3/7
Ranveer Singh’s Pay:

Ranveer Singh reportedly earned Rs 30–50 crore for his role in the film, according to Times Now.

R. Madhavan's Role & Pay

4/7
R. Madhavan’s Role & Pay

Playing a key intelligence officer, R. Madhavan is said to have charged Rs 9 crore, as per News 9.

Sanjay Dutt's Contribution:

5/7
Sanjay Dutt’s Contribution:

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, who plays a crucial role in the storyline, reportedly earned Rs 10 crore.

Other Cast Earnings:

6/7
Other Cast Earnings:

Akshaye Khanna (Rehman Dakait) is said to have earned Rs 2.5 crore, Arjun Rampal (Pakistani ISI officer Major Iqbal) Rs 1 crore, and Sara Arjun around Rs 1 crore.

Anticipation

7/7
Anticipation

With its ensemble cast and action-packed storyline, Dhurandhar is highly anticipated ahead of its December 5 release.

(All Images: IMDb/Instagram)

dhurandhar cast feesranveer sing fees dhurandharDhurandhar trailerdhurandhar trailer release datedhurandhar trailer release date and timedhurandhar trailer launchdhurandhar castdhurandhar cast actressRanveer SinghDhurandhar trailer out
