Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2880001https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/how-to-watch-transformers-movies-in-chronological-order-check-ultimate-viewing-guide-2880001
NewsPhotosHow To Watch Transformers Movies In Chronological Order: Check Ultimate Viewing Guide
photoDetails

How To Watch Transformers Movies In Chronological Order: Check Ultimate Viewing Guide

Transformers Movies In Correct Order: Experience the Transformers saga in the right chronological order for an action-packed journey through Cybertron’s war and its impact on Earth.

Updated:Mar 31, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
Follow Us

The Chronological Order of Transformers Movies

1/10
The Chronological Order of Transformers Movies

The Transformers franchise has been a favorite of fans for decades, delivering explosive action, epic robot wars, and a rich mythology to the big screen. However, with several movies out released the years, some prequels, and timeline changes, watching them in sequence can be confusing. If you want to experience the Transformers saga as it unfolds in its correct chronological order, we’ve got you covered!

To follow the story in chronological order, here’s how you should watch the Transformers films:

Follow Us

Bumblebee (2018)

2/10
Bumblebee (2018)

Bumblebee (2018)

Setting: 1987

This prequel serves as the perfect starting point for the franchise, introducing audiences to Bumblebee’s arrival on Earth and his first human ally, Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld). It showcases the war on Cybertron and the Decepticons' pursuit of Autobots, setting the stage for the events to come.

Follow Us

Transformers (2007)

3/10
Transformers (2007)

Transformers (2007)

Setting: 2007

The first Transformers film directed by Michael Bay is where the battle between Autobots and Decepticons is fully revealed to humanity. Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) discovers Bumblebee and gets caught in the war between Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Follow Us

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

4/10
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Setting: 2009

A direct sequel to the 2007 film, this installment delves into ancient Transformers history on Earth and the existence of the Fallen, one of the original Primes, who seeks revenge.

Follow Us

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

5/10
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Setting: 2012

This film explores the hidden history of the Transformers’ involvement in the Apollo 11 moon landing and the consequences of their war reaching new heights, bringing destruction to Chicago.

Follow Us

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

6/10
Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Setting: 2017

Taking place after the catastrophic events of *Dark of the Moon*, humanity turns against the Autobots, leading to a new war with a fresh protagonist, Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg), and the emergence of the sinister bounty hunter Lockdown.

Follow Us

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

7/10
Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Setting: 2018

This film weaves together the history of Transformers on Earth, linking them to Arthurian legends while presenting the shocking revelation of Optimus Prime turning against his allies under the influence of Quintessa.

Follow Us

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

8/10
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

The franchise expanded further with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023), which introduces the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons into the mix, setting up a new chapter for the series. While it takes place in 1994, it is yet to be confirmed how it will fully tie into future Transformers movies.

Follow Us

Upcoming Films and Future Timeline

9/10
Upcoming Films and Future Timeline

Watching the Transformers movies in chronological order gives a clearer understanding of the overarching story and how Cybertron’s war has shaped human history. 

Follow Us

How to Watch Transformers

10/10
How to Watch Transformers

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the franchise, following this timeline ensures an action-packed, immersive experience. Grab your popcorn, sit back, and roll out into the epic world of Transformers!

(All Pics Credits: IMDb)

Follow Us
Transformers Movies Chronological OrderHow to Watch TransformersTransformers TimelineBumblebee 2018Transformers 2007Revenge of the FallenDark of the MoonAge of ExtinctionThe Last KnightRise of the BeastsOptimus PrimeMegatronAutobots vs DecepticonsTransformers Movie ListTransformers Viewing OrderSci-Fi Action Films
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
IPL
From Anil Kumble To Mitchell Starc: 7 Oldest Players to Take A 5-Wicket Haul In The IPL
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Orange Cap Race: Top 10 Run Scorers Of Indian Premier League So Far
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: Travel Time To Cut By 3 Hours; To Link 9 Districts – Check Routes, Expected Completion Timeline, Other Details
camera icon10
title
CSK vs RR
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After CSK vs RR Match: Rajasthan Royals Open Account, Push Mumbai Indians To Bottom - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
Salman Khan's Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films: Is Bhaijaan's Rs 200 Cr Budget Film 'Sikandar' In The List....?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK