How To Watch Transformers Movies In Chronological Order: Check Ultimate Viewing Guide
Transformers Movies In Correct Order: Experience the Transformers saga in the right chronological order for an action-packed journey through Cybertron’s war and its impact on Earth.
The Chronological Order of Transformers Movies
The Transformers franchise has been a favorite of fans for decades, delivering explosive action, epic robot wars, and a rich mythology to the big screen. However, with several movies out released the years, some prequels, and timeline changes, watching them in sequence can be confusing. If you want to experience the Transformers saga as it unfolds in its correct chronological order, we’ve got you covered!
To follow the story in chronological order, here’s how you should watch the Transformers films:
Bumblebee (2018)
Setting: 1987
This prequel serves as the perfect starting point for the franchise, introducing audiences to Bumblebee’s arrival on Earth and his first human ally, Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld). It showcases the war on Cybertron and the Decepticons' pursuit of Autobots, setting the stage for the events to come.
Transformers (2007)
Setting: 2007
The first Transformers film directed by Michael Bay is where the battle between Autobots and Decepticons is fully revealed to humanity. Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) discovers Bumblebee and gets caught in the war between Optimus Prime and Megatron.
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
Setting: 2009
A direct sequel to the 2007 film, this installment delves into ancient Transformers history on Earth and the existence of the Fallen, one of the original Primes, who seeks revenge.
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
Setting: 2012
This film explores the hidden history of the Transformers’ involvement in the Apollo 11 moon landing and the consequences of their war reaching new heights, bringing destruction to Chicago.
Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)
Setting: 2017
Taking place after the catastrophic events of *Dark of the Moon*, humanity turns against the Autobots, leading to a new war with a fresh protagonist, Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg), and the emergence of the sinister bounty hunter Lockdown.
Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)
Setting: 2018
This film weaves together the history of Transformers on Earth, linking them to Arthurian legends while presenting the shocking revelation of Optimus Prime turning against his allies under the influence of Quintessa.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)
The franchise expanded further with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023), which introduces the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons into the mix, setting up a new chapter for the series. While it takes place in 1994, it is yet to be confirmed how it will fully tie into future Transformers movies.
Upcoming Films and Future Timeline
Watching the Transformers movies in chronological order gives a clearer understanding of the overarching story and how Cybertron’s war has shaped human history.
How to Watch Transformers
Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the franchise, following this timeline ensures an action-packed, immersive experience. Grab your popcorn, sit back, and roll out into the epic world of Transformers!
(All Pics Credits: IMDb)
