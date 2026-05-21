I’ve watched over 200 Korean dramas, but these 7 slice-of-life gems are the ones that stayed with me - Our Unwritten Seoul, Reply 1988, When Life Gives You Tangerines & more
There’s something incredibly comforting about slice-of-life K-dramas, the kind that don’t rely on dramatic twists or larger-than-life villains, but instead make you fall in love with ordinary people, quiet moments, and everyday emotions. Over the years, I’ve watched more than 200 Korean dramas, and while my taste has changed with time, these are the shows I always find myself returning to whenever I need warmth, healing, or a reminder that life moves beautifully in its own messy way.
Our Blues
An anthology-style drama set on Jeju Island, weaving together multiple lives, fishermen, merchants, teens, and returning residents, each carrying emotional baggage and unspoken pain.
Emotions it makes you feel: empathy, emotional heaviness, healing tears, compassion, acceptance of life’s imperfections.
Twenty Five Twenty One
Set during an economic crisis and youth struggles, it follows passionate young people chasing dreams, friendships, and first love, only to realise not everything lasts forever.
Emotions it makes you feel: youthful joy, inspiration, heartbreak, nostalgia, bittersweet longing.
Because This Is My First Life
A contract marriage between two financially struggling roommates slowly turns into something unexpectedly real. It explores modern adulthood, independence, and what “home” truly means.
Emotions it makes you feel: awkward humour, warmth, emotional comfort, slow-burn affection, self-reflection.
When Life Gives You Tangerines
A poetic coming-of-age story that mirrors life’s ups and downs through simple rural imagery and deeply emotional character journeys. It reflects how people endure hardship, love, and change over time.
Emotions it makes you feel: calm sadness, healing, reflection, emotional softness, quiet resilience.
Reply 1988
Set in a close-knit neighbourhood in the late 1980s, it follows five childhood friends and their families as they grow up together. It’s filled with warmth, humour, and deeply human relationships between parents, children, and neighbours.
Emotions it makes you feel: nostalgia, laughter, bittersweet tears, deep warmth, family love.
We Are All Trying Here
A grounded slice-of-life drama about young adults navigating uncertainty, career pressure, friendships that shift with time, and the feeling of constantly “trying” without clear direction. It focuses more on emotional honesty than big events.
Emotions it makes you feel: relatability, frustration, comfort, emotional release, “I’m not alone” feeling.
Our Unwritten Seoul
A quietly emotional story about people living in Seoul whose lives are far more connected than they realise. It follows everyday struggles, loneliness in a crowded city, missed chances, and small moments of kindness that slowly rewrite their sense of belonging.
Emotions it makes you feel: quiet healing, introspection, melancholy, comfort, hope in small things.
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