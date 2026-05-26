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NewsPhotosIf you loved Drishyam 3, stream Andhadhun, Game Over and other mind-bending thriller movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more
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If you loved Drishyam 3, stream Andhadhun, Game Over and other mind-bending thriller movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Best mind-bending thriller movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more: From Drishyam, Andhadhun to Game Over - check the complete binge-watch list.

Updated:May 26, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
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Mind-bending thriller movies on OTT

1/10
Mind-bending thriller movies on OTT

OTT wathclist: If you are a cinema buff and enjoy watching psychological thrillers, then we are sure movies like Drishyam, Andhadhun and Game Over top your binge-watch list, right? So, today, we have curated a comprehensive listicle of similar mind-bending content on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more among others. 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

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Talaash

2/10
Talaash

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is a neo-noir psychological thriller film, written and directed by Reema Kagti, co-written by Zoya Akhtar. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao and Shernaz Patel in supporting roles.

Where to watch: Airtel Xstream Play, Apple TV

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Raman Raghav

3/10
Raman Raghav

Raman Raghav 2.0 or Psycho Raman is a neo-noir psychological thriller film written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal, and debutante Sobhita Dhulipala. Real-life killer Raman Raghav, who operated in Mumbai during the 1960s, inspired the movie.

Where to watch: ZEE5

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Kahaani

4/10
Kahaani

Kahaani vigilante action thriller film co-written, co-produced, and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It stars Vidya Balan as Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman looking for her missing husband in Kolkata during the festival of Durga Puja, assisted by Assist Sub-Inspector Satyoki Rana Sinha (Parambrata Chatterjee) and Inspector General A Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

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Haseen Dilruba

5/10
Haseen Dilruba

Haseen Dillruba is a romantic thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon. It stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

Where to watch: Netflix

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Game Over

6/10
Game Over

Game Over is a 2019 psychological horror film directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film stars Taapsee Pannu as a woman with PTSD who is defending her home from a mysterious intruder. The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. The film was also dubbed in Hindi and was presented by Anurag Kashyap.

Where to watch: Netflix

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Drishyam 3

7/10
Drishyam 3

The Malayalam crime thriller is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil,Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles from the previous two instalments. 

Where to watch: In cinemas

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Badla

8/10
Badla

Badla is a mystery thriller film written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh. It is a remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. The story follows an interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman, in which the latter insists that she is being wrongfully framed for the murder of her lover.

Where to watch: Netflix

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A Wednesday

9/10
A Wednesday

A Wednesday! is a thriller film written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher, and is set between 2 pm and 6 pm on a Wednesday.

Where to watch: Netflix, JioHotstar

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Andhadhun

10/10
Andhadhun

Andhadhun is a black comedy crime thriller film co-written and directed by Sriram Raghavan. It stars Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan. The film tells the story of a blind piano player who unwittingly becomes embroiled in the murder of a retired actor.

Where to watch: Apple TV, JioHotstar

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