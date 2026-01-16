Advertisement
IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's King's Supersedes Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana & Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2
IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's King's Supersedes Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana & Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026: Check out which are the movies making it to the top 10 list.

 

Updated:Jan 16, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026

IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026

IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026: IMDb has unveiled the Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2026 list, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. And, looks like, we the verdict says fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's King this year. Check out which are the movies making it to the top 10 list: 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills/Instagram)

King

King

King is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2026, based on the page views of the hundreds of millions of IMDb customers worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan's King is an action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. King marks SRK's maiden big-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan, featuring a star-studded cast Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Kapoor among others. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026 and according to Wikipedia, the staggering budget of King is Rs 350 crore.

Ramayana Part 1

Ramayana Part 1

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus - Ramayana is touted as the biggest Indian film ever made. Reason? It's staggering budget, massive star cast and world-class VFX technology. Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as the goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshmana.

Speaking on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience podcast, Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra said, "When we set out to make it, 6-7 years ago, when we really got serious about mounting it, everybody called me a lunatic, because no Indian film comes close to it budgetwise. To put it simply, it will be about $500 million by the time we are done with both the films - Part 1 and Part 2, which is over Rs 4000 crore."

Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan touted as Thalapathy Vijay's last movie before he enters politics full-time, is directed by H Vinoth and features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film stars Vijay in the lead alongside Bobby Deol, with an ensemble cast that includes Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain.

Spirit

Spirit

Spirit is an upcoming Telugu action-drama film starring pan-Indian superstar Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga (of Animal, Kabir Singh fame).

Toxic

Toxic

Toxic is an upcomingperiod gangster action thriller film directed by Geetu Mohandas. It stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. 

Battle of Galwan

Battle of Galwan

Salman Khan starrer 'Battle of Galwan' is one of the most-talked about movies hitting the screens in 2026. The teaser of the upcoming film was unveiled on the occasion of the actor's birthday, December 27, offering a glimpse into a gripping portrayal of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Chitrangda Singh has been cast opposite Salman Khan in the film, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026.

Alpha

Alpha

Two fierce female agents tackle dangerous missions in a thrilling world of espionage, as they navigate perilous situations, execute daring stunts, and face unexpected turns in this action-packed adventure. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the YRF venture stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol in lead roles. It is scheduled to release on April 17, 2026.

Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, filmmaker Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' emerged as one of the biggest Indian box office hits of 2025. The makers locked Eid 2026 as the official date of release for its sequel - Dhurandhar 2- on social media. The spy thriller is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, and will be released in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam -- marking its first full pan-India outing. The sequel is expected to coincide with major festive holidays including Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. 

Border 2

Border 2

Border 2 is an epic war drama film directed by Anurag Singh. A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster film Border, it stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana. The film is set to release on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany

Love Insurance Kompany is a Tamil science fiction romantic comedy film written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film is set in 2040 and stars Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Mysskin, Anandaraj and Sunil Reddy appear in supporting roles.

