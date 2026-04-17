In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor looks sensational in business-casual chic dress, corset gown in short hairdo for Geneva event, her watch has 40 diamonds!

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Janhvi Kapoor's glamourous photos: Gen-Z actress is known for her exceptional style and fashion choices. She recently joined Baume & Mercier as Friend of the Maison at a high-end event in Geneva, and attended the launch of the Joia collection. Today, let's check out her breathtaking pictures from the event which she dropped on social media.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)