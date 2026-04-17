In Pics: Janhvi Kapoor looks sensational in business-casual chic dress, corset gown in short hairdo for Geneva event, her watch has 40 diamonds!
Janhvi Kapoor's glamourous photos
Janhvi Kapoor's glamourous photos: Gen-Z actress is known for her exceptional style and fashion choices. She recently joined Baume & Mercier as Friend of the Maison at a high-end event in Geneva, and attended the launch of the Joia collection. Today, let's check out her breathtaking pictures from the event which she dropped on social media.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor in business-casual chic
Gen Z actress attended the prestigious Watches and Wonders event, hosted by Swiss luxury watchmaker Baume & Mercier. She exuded business-casual chic vibes in crisp tailored blazer paired with a structured pleated skirt by Elie Saab's ready-to-wear collection.
Janhvi Kapoor's power dressing
If power dressing had a face, right now, it would be Janhvi Kapoor and no one else. She is looking classy and glam - all in one outfit & frame.
Janhvi Kapoor in couture gown
Janhvi Kapoor joined Baume & Mercier for a special evening as the Friend of the Maison at La Réserve in Geneva. Janhvi was styled by Meagan Concessio and paired her Sabina Bilenko couture gown with the iconic Joia de Baume & Mercier 10850 quartz watch featuring 40 diamonds. Do not miss her corset gown styled with short hairdo winning all attention.
Janhvi Kapoor's watch with 40 diamonds
Janhvi Kapoor wore one of Baume & Mercier’s iconic pieces from its latest feminine collection. The Joia de Baume & Mercier 10850 quartz watch comes with a stainless steel bezel set with 40 diamonds.
Janhvi Kapoor's iconic moment
The stunner hogged attention in a couture gown from Sabina Bilenko’s AW 25 collection. The hawt looking gown had sheer strapless pattern, hand-applied crystals and beads with gorgeous embroidery.
Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films
Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films in 2026 include much-hyped Telugu sports drama Peddi with Ram Charan. A romantic revenge drama Lag Jaa Gale alongside Tiger Shroff. She is also involved in several other projects, including a potential role in the Untitled Rayudu Project.
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