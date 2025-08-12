photoDetails

english

Independence Day 2025: 8 Women-Led Films That Celebrate Courage And Patriotism

Independence Day is not just about waving flags- it’s about celebrating courage, resilience, and the spirit of those who inspire change. Over the years, Indian cinema has given us unforgettable female-led stories that ignite patriotism and showcase the grit of women who stand tall in the face of adversity.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Aug 12, 2025, 06:39 PM IST

A Thursday – Yami Gautam 1 / 8 In A Thursday, Yami Gautam delivers a layered performance as Naina Jaiswal—a sexual assault survivor who takes 16 children hostage, sparking a tense moral and political storm. Switching effortlessly between vulnerability and fierce determination, Yami keeps viewers on edge till the very last frame.

Fighter – Deepika Padukone 2 / 8 As Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, Deepika Padukone blends poise, power, and patriotism in Fighter. In the wake of a terrorist attack, her high-octane aerial combat sequences and moments of quiet emotional depth make her portrayal one of the film's standout elements.

Article 370 – Yami Gautam 3 / 8 In Article 370, Yami steps into the role of Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer navigating high-stakes operations in Jammu & Kashmir. Her sharp, intense performance anchors this political thriller inspired by real events, showcasing the courage behind a historic national decision.

Raazi – Alia Bhatt 4 / 8 Playing Sehmat Khan, a young Indian spy married into a Pakistani military family during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Alia Bhatt delivers one of her most acclaimed performances. Adapted from Harinder Singh Sikka's Calling Sehmat, the film captures sacrifice, bravery, and the silent heroism of unsung warriors.

Mary Kom – Priyanka Chopra 5 / 8 Priyanka Chopra embodies the grit and glory of Olympic boxer Mary Kom in this inspiring biopic. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film traces her rise from humble beginnings to becoming a world champion, making it a story of perseverance as much as patriotism.

Tejas - Kangana Ranaut 6 / 8 Kangana Ranaut takes flight as Wing Commander Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot determined to protect her nation. With a mix of adrenaline-pumping missions and personal struggles, Tejas salutes the bravery of women in uniform.

Neerja - Sonam Kapoor 7 / 8 In this biographical thriller, Sonam Kapoor brings to life Neerja Bhanot, the Pan Am flight attendant who sacrificed her life while saving passengers during the 1986 hijacking. It's a deeply moving portrayal of courage under fire.