Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2945135https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/independence-day-2025-8-women-led-films-that-celebrate-courage-and-patriotism-2945135
NewsPhotosIndependence Day 2025: 8 Women-Led Films That Celebrate Courage And Patriotism
photoDetails

Independence Day 2025: 8 Women-Led Films That Celebrate Courage And Patriotism

Independence Day is not just about waving flags- it’s about celebrating courage, resilience, and the spirit of those who inspire change. Over the years, Indian cinema has given us unforgettable female-led stories that ignite patriotism and showcase the grit of women who stand tall in the face of adversity.
Updated:Aug 12, 2025, 06:39 PM IST
Follow Us

A Thursday – Yami Gautam

1/8
A Thursday – Yami Gautam

In A Thursday, Yami Gautam delivers a layered performance as Naina Jaiswal—a sexual assault survivor who takes 16 children hostage, sparking a tense moral and political storm. Switching effortlessly between vulnerability and fierce determination, Yami keeps viewers on edge till the very last frame.

 

Follow Us

Fighter – Deepika Padukone

2/8
Fighter – Deepika Padukone

As Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, Deepika Padukone blends poise, power, and patriotism in Fighter. In the wake of a terrorist attack, her high-octane aerial combat sequences and moments of quiet emotional depth make her portrayal one of the film’s standout elements.

 

Follow Us

Article 370 – Yami Gautam

3/8
Article 370 – Yami Gautam

In Article 370, Yami steps into the role of Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer navigating high-stakes operations in Jammu & Kashmir. Her sharp, intense performance anchors this political thriller inspired by real events, showcasing the courage behind a historic national decision.

 

Follow Us

Raazi – Alia Bhatt

4/8
Raazi – Alia Bhatt

Playing Sehmat Khan, a young Indian spy married into a Pakistani military family during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, Alia Bhatt delivers one of her most acclaimed performances. Adapted from Harinder Singh Sikka’s Calling Sehmat, the film captures sacrifice, bravery, and the silent heroism of unsung warriors.

 

Follow Us

Mary Kom – Priyanka Chopra

5/8
Mary Kom – Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra embodies the grit and glory of Olympic boxer Mary Kom in this inspiring biopic. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film traces her rise from humble beginnings to becoming a world champion, making it a story of perseverance as much as patriotism.

Follow Us

Tejas - Kangana Ranaut

6/8
Tejas - Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut takes flight as Wing Commander Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot determined to protect her nation. With a mix of adrenaline-pumping missions and personal struggles, Tejas salutes the bravery of women in uniform.

 

Follow Us

Neerja - Sonam Kapoor

7/8
Neerja - Sonam Kapoor

In this biographical thriller, Sonam Kapoor brings to life Neerja Bhanot, the Pan Am flight attendant who sacrificed her life while saving passengers during the 1986 hijacking. It’s a deeply moving portrayal of courage under fire.

Follow Us

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi – Kangana Ranaut

8/8
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi – Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut dons the armour of Rani Lakshmi Bai, one of India’s earliest freedom fighters, who led her troops against the British and became a symbol of resistance. The film blends history, action, and patriotic fervour in equal measure

(All Images: IMDB)

 

Follow Us
Independence Day15th augstindependence day moviesNeerjaRaaziwoemn led films independence dayMary KomTejas
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
World's Richest Village
World's Richest Village In India: Millionaire In Every Family And Over Rs 5,000 Crore In Banks Including SBI; 1,200 Families Live Abroad — What Makes THIS Village So Wealthy?
camera icon8
title
Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: 8 Women-Led Films That Celebrate Courage And Patriotism
camera icon10
title
Cristiano Ronaldo engagement
Meet Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez: Sales Assistant Turned Model, Lost Son In 2022, $5M USD Ring
camera icon9
title
Janmashtami 2025
Janmashtami 2025: 7 Iconic Bollywood Songs Dedicated To Lord Krishna That Will Elevate Your Festive Celebrations
camera icon9
title
Mumbai Sunday evening plans
Bored Of The Same Old Malls? Try These 7 Exciting And Budget-Friendly Sunday Evening Ideas In Mumbai
NEWS ON ONE CLICK