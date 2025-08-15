Independence Day 2025 Films, OTT Shows, Freedom Fighters Special: 12 Indian Actors Who Beautifully Portrayed Patriotic Characters On-Screen & Left Fans Mighty Impressed - In Pics
Indian Actors Who Portrayed Patriotic Characters
Happy Independence Day 2025: As the nation wakes up to 79th Independence Day on August 15 this year, let's go down the memory lane and revisit some iconic roles and characters portrayed by Indian stars on-screen. On the occasion of I-Day celebration 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 12th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation on Friday. Take a look 12 Indian actors who played patriotic roles in movies:
Jackie Shroff - Border
Jackie Shroff starrer Border continues to top the list of impactful patriotic films. As Wing Commander Anand Bajwa, Jackie Shroff brings an incredible level of gravitas and maturity with his years of experience as an actor, making the film a must-watch this Independence Day!
Ajay Devgn - The Legend of Bhagat Singh
The Legend of Bhagat Singh is a 2002 biopic based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role. Ajay Devgn's portrayal impressed audiences with his strong performance. The actor even went on to win the National Film Award for Best Actor for this role.
Vicky Kaushal - Sardar Udham
Vicky Kaushal played the titular role in historical biopic. He played Sardar Udham Singh, who led theassassination plan against Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Shilpa Shetty - Indian Police Force
Shilpa Shetty stepped into the shoes of IPS Tara Shetty for Indian Police Force, a thriller series that throws light on the contributions of Indian cops. With an apt grit, intensity, and ferocity as a female cop, Shilpa Shetty proved to be the right fit for the role.
Lead Cast - Rang De Basanti
Rang De Basanti is a 2006 coming-of-age political action film by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The It follows a British film student traveling to India to document the story of five freedom fighters of the Indian revolutionary movement. The film connects the modern youth to India's freedom struggle with Aamir Khan as Daljit "DJ" Singh / Chandra Shekhar Azad, Siddharth as Karan Singhania / Bhagat Singh, Sharman Joshi as Sukhi Ram / Shivaram Rajguru, Kunal Kapoor as Aslam Khan / Ashfaqullah Khan, Soha Ali Khan as Sonia Chaudhary / Durgawati Devi and Atul Kulkarni as Lakshman Pandey / Ram Prasad Bismil in lead roles.
Ram Charan - RRR
In RRR, Ram Charan shows what grit, intensity, and the need to raise one’s voice for the nation look like! By playing a revolutionary leader who wages an armed campaign against the British Raj, Ram Charan gives a new lens to patriotic spectacle for the new-age audience.
Nimrat Kaur - The Test Case
In this web series, Nimrat Kaur plays Captain Shikha Sharma, the only woman in a group of Indian Army officers training to join the Special Forces. Adding ‘unconventionality’ to her portrayal, her character is also the first woman undertaking the course, making it her ‘test case.’ Known for picking offbeat characters, Nimrat does not let you down with her acting range.
Kangana Ranaut - Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a 2019 historical biopic based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. It is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut from a screenplay written by V. Vijayendra Prasad. Kangana Ranaut portrayed Rani Lakshmi Bai in the movie which focused on latter's life and her major role in the Revolt of 1857. Kangana also took home the coveted National Award for her performance.
Diana Penty - Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran
In Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Diana Penty steps into the challenging character of Ambalika Bandyopadhyay, an Intelligence Bureau Officer Captain. With the ability to get into the skin of any character, Diana pulled off the role with ease and stood toe-to-toe with her male co-stars.
Arjun Rampal - Paltan
In this war film, Arjun Rampal plays Lt. Colonel Rai Singh Yadav and drives the film’s plot surrounding the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the regions of Natha La and Cho La in 1967, where Indian troops defeated Chinese troops from encroaching on the territory.
Akshay Kumar - Baby
Akshay Kumar took audiences on a rollercoaster of thrill with this spy thriller, a film that continues to be celebrated even today! As Ajay Rajput, Rafiq Khan and Rahul Awasthi, Akshay Kumar leads a team to destroy terrorists and their lethal operations.
Trending Photos