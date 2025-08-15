Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2946120https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/independence-day-2025-films-ott-shows-freedom-fighters-special-12-indian-actors-who-beautifully-portrayed-patriotic-characters-on-screen-left-fans-mighty-impressed-in-pics-2946120
NewsPhotosIndependence Day 2025 Films, OTT Shows, Freedom Fighters Special: 12 Indian Actors Who Beautifully Portrayed Patriotic Characters On-Screen & Left Fans Mighty Impressed - In Pics
photoDetails

Independence Day 2025 Films, OTT Shows, Freedom Fighters Special: 12 Indian Actors Who Beautifully Portrayed Patriotic Characters On-Screen & Left Fans Mighty Impressed - In Pics

Here's a list of 12 Indian actors, from Ajay Devgn to Akshay Kumar, who have played the iconic patriotic characters on-screen. 
Updated:Aug 15, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Indian Actors Who Portrayed Patriotic Characters

1/12
Indian Actors Who Portrayed Patriotic Characters

Happy Independence Day 2025: As the nation wakes up to 79th Independence Day on August 15 this year, let's go down the memory lane and revisit some iconic roles and characters portrayed by Indian stars on-screen. On the occasion of I-Day celebration 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 12th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation on Friday. Take a look 12 Indian actors who played patriotic roles in movies: 

Follow Us

Jackie Shroff - Border

2/12
Jackie Shroff - Border

Jackie Shroff starrer Border continues to top the list of impactful patriotic films. As Wing Commander Anand Bajwa, Jackie Shroff brings an incredible level of gravitas and maturity with his years of experience as an actor, making the film a must-watch this Independence Day!

Follow Us

Ajay Devgn - The Legend of Bhagat Singh

3/12
Ajay Devgn - The Legend of Bhagat Singh

The Legend of Bhagat Singh is a 2002 biopic based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role. Ajay Devgn's portrayal impressed audiences with his strong performance. The actor even went on to win the National Film Award for Best Actor for this role.

Follow Us

Vicky Kaushal - Sardar Udham

4/12
Vicky Kaushal - Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal played the titular role in historical biopic. He played Sardar Udham Singh, who led theassassination plan against Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. 

Follow Us

Shilpa Shetty - Indian Police Force

5/12
Shilpa Shetty - Indian Police Force

Shilpa Shetty stepped into the shoes of IPS Tara Shetty for Indian Police Force, a thriller series that throws light on the contributions of Indian cops. With an apt grit, intensity, and ferocity as a female cop, Shilpa Shetty proved to be the right fit for the role.

Follow Us

Lead Cast - Rang De Basanti

6/12
Lead Cast - Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti is a 2006 coming-of-age political action film by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The It follows a British film student traveling to India to document the story of five freedom fighters of the Indian revolutionary movement. The film connects the modern youth to India's freedom struggle with Aamir Khan as Daljit "DJ" Singh / Chandra Shekhar Azad, Siddharth as Karan Singhania / Bhagat Singh, Sharman Joshi as Sukhi Ram / Shivaram Rajguru, Kunal Kapoor as Aslam Khan / Ashfaqullah Khan, Soha Ali Khan as Sonia Chaudhary / Durgawati Devi and Atul Kulkarni as Lakshman Pandey / Ram Prasad Bismil in lead roles.

Follow Us

Ram Charan - RRR

7/12
Ram Charan - RRR

In RRR, Ram Charan shows what grit, intensity, and the need to raise one’s voice for the nation look like! By playing a revolutionary leader who wages an armed campaign against the British Raj, Ram Charan gives a new lens to patriotic spectacle for the new-age audience. 

Follow Us

Nimrat Kaur - The Test Case

8/12
Nimrat Kaur - The Test Case

In this web series, Nimrat Kaur plays Captain Shikha Sharma, the only woman in a group of Indian Army officers training to join the Special Forces. Adding ‘unconventionality’ to her portrayal, her character is also the first woman undertaking the course, making it her ‘test case.’ Known for picking offbeat characters, Nimrat does not let you down with her acting range.

Follow Us

Kangana Ranaut - Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

9/12
Kangana Ranaut - Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a 2019 historical biopic based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. It is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut from a screenplay written by V. Vijayendra Prasad. Kangana Ranaut portrayed Rani Lakshmi Bai in the movie which focused on latter's life and her major role in the Revolt of 1857. Kangana also took home the coveted National Award for her performance.

Follow Us

Diana Penty - Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

10/12
Diana Penty - Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

In Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Diana Penty steps into the challenging character of Ambalika Bandyopadhyay, an Intelligence Bureau Officer Captain. With the ability to get into the skin of any character, Diana pulled off the role with ease and stood toe-to-toe with her male co-stars.

Follow Us

Arjun Rampal - Paltan

11/12
Arjun Rampal - Paltan

In this war film, Arjun Rampal plays Lt. Colonel Rai Singh Yadav and drives the film’s plot surrounding the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the regions of Natha La and Cho La in 1967, where Indian troops defeated Chinese troops from encroaching on the territory.

Follow Us

Akshay Kumar - Baby

12/12
Akshay Kumar - Baby

Akshay Kumar took audiences on a rollercoaster of thrill with this spy thriller, a film that continues to be celebrated even today! As Ajay Rajput, Rafiq Khan and Rahul Awasthi, Akshay Kumar leads a team to destroy terrorists and their lethal operations.

Follow Us
Independence Day 2025Independence Day 2025 filmsIndependence Day greetingsIndependence Day 2025 quotesI-Day 2025Indian independence day15th Augustactors who played patriotic roleslist of Indian actorsIndependence Day 2025 CelebrationsAjay DevgnAkshay KumarPatriotic filmsEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
World Test Championship
10 Players With Most Runs In World Test Championship History: No Indian In Top 10; Joe Root Leads Chart, Steve Smith Follows, Rishabh Pant At...
camera icon10
title
Independence Day 2025 Moive Watchlist
Independence Day 2025 Watchlist Top: 10 Patriotic Movies Every Indian Must-Watch
camera icon7
title
non-vegetarian prasad
Meat, Fish And Alcohol Offered As 'PRASAD' In THESE Indian Temples
camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet Man, Was Counted Among One Of India's Wealthiest, But Life Took An Unexpected Turn, Now Lives In Rented Apartment—Was Richer Than Ambani And Adani
camera icon7
title
15th August
Independence Day: Tracing Evolution Of Indian Flag - From British Era To Modern-Day Tri-Colour
NEWS ON ONE CLICK