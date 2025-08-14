Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndependence Day 2025 Watchlist Top: 10 Patriotic Movies Every Indian Must-Watch
Independence Day 2025 Watchlist Top: 10 Patriotic Movies Every Indian Must-Watch

Independence Day 2025: This 79th Independence Day marks a perfect time to relive hard-hitting battles and inspiring stories through this curated list of must-watch patriotic movies.

Updated:Aug 14, 2025, 09:40 PM IST
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

The film is Inspired by the life of a fearless young officer who made history by becoming the first Indian female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War. 

Kesari (2019)

Kesari (2019)

Akshay Kumar starrer is based on an incredible true story of the Battle of Saragarhi in which an army of  Sikhs fought against Afghans in 1897.

Gold (2018)

Gold (2018)

This film follows the journey of a man who was instrumental in making India win its first Olympic gold medal as a free nation.

Border (1997)

Border (1997)

Another cult classic Border follows a small battalion of Indian soldiers goes up against a large Pakistani strike force in 1971, along the border region of Longewala. 

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Rang De Basanti (2006)

This cult classic follows the story of six young Indians who assist an English woman to film a documentary on the freedom fighters from their past, and the events that lead them to relive the long-forgotten saga of freedom.

Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India (2001)

Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India (2001)

Aamir Khan starrer follows the people of a small village in Victorian India stake their future on a game of cricket against their ruthless British rulers.

Airlift (2016)

Airlift (2016)

When Iraq invades Kuwait in August 1990, a callous Indian businessman becomes the spokesperson for more than 170,000 stranded countrymen. 

Chak De! India (2007)

Chak De! India (2007)

Shah Rukh Khan starrer follows a coach of the Indian Women's National Hockey Team, dreams of making his all-girls team emerge victorious against all odds.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Vicky Kaushal starrer follows an Indian army special forces execute a covert operation, avenging the killing of fellow army men at their base by a terrorist group.

Swades: We,The People (2004)

Swades: We,The People (2004)

Shah Rukh Khan starrer this cult classic follows a successful Indian scientist returns to an Indian village to take his nanny to America with him and in the process rediscovers his roots.

(All Images: IMDb/ X)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK