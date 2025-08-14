2 / 8

Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man remains one of the most compelling web series to come out of India in recent years, making it a perfect watch this Independence Day. Created by the dynamic duo Raj and DK, the show masterfully balances high-octane espionage with heartfelt human drama. Supported by a strong ensemble cast, The Family Man is as much about patriotism and sacrifice as it is about relationships and choices, making it a gripping, emotional, and unmissable experience for the occasion.

The Family Man is streaming on Prime Video