Independence Day 2025 Weekend OTT Watchlist: From Saare Jahan Se Accha to the adrenaline-pumping missions of Special Ops 2 - watch these titles which make you sit still and watch the history unfold.
India celebrates its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025 hailing the undeterred spirit of the country. This long weekend also makes it a perfect time to go back in time and revisit some tales that capture the essence of patriotism, resilience, and unity. The OTT fans can go binge-watching some og the picks that we have listed below in this compilation for your Independence Day weekend. From Saare Jahan Se Accha to the adrenaline-pumping missions of Special Ops 2 - watch these titles which make you sit still and watch the history unfold.
The Family Man
Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man remains one of the most compelling web series to come out of India in recent years, making it a perfect watch this Independence Day. Created by the dynamic duo Raj and DK, the show masterfully balances high-octane espionage with heartfelt human drama. Supported by a strong ensemble cast, The Family Man is as much about patriotism and sacrifice as it is about relationships and choices, making it a gripping, emotional, and unmissable experience for the occasion.
The Family Man is streaming on Prime Video
Special Ops 2
Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops 2, led by the ever-brilliant Kay Kay Menon & others, takes the espionage thriller genre to new heights. Backed by a talented ensemble and taut screenplay, Special Ops 2 raises the bar for spy dramas in India.
Special Ops 2 is streaming on JioHotstar
Saare Jahan Se Accha
Sejal Shah and Bhavesh Mandalia’s much-anticipated series Saare Jahan Se Accha is all set to release on August 13, 2025. The series is about a resilient Indian spy who must defeat his counterpart across the border in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage their nuclear program. Featuring a stellar cast including Pratik Gandhi, Tillotama Shome, and Sunny Hinduja, the show brings together some of the finest talent in the industry.
Saare Jahan Se Accha streams on Netflix on August 13, 2025.
The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye
The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye is a powerful web series that brings to life the story of the Indian National Army (INA) led by Subhas Chandra Bose. The series follows the journey of brave men and women who fought for India's independence during World War II.
The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye is streaming on Prime Video
Salakaar
Set against the backdrop of international diplomacy and national security, Salakaar delves into the shadowy world of covert operations. Salakaar is reportedly inspired by the real-life exploits of Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor. It has been directed by Faruk Kabir. It features Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi and Surya Sharma among others.
Salakaar is streaming on JioHotstar
Indian Police Force
Rohit Shetty’s cop universe has grown from the big screen to the digital realm. The series featured Sidharth Malhotra as the committed and self-sacrificing Delhi police officer Kabir Malik who risks his family life and safety to dismantle a dangerous criminal network threatening innocent lives. A perfect blend of crime, action and drama, Indian Police Force also starred Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.
Indian Police Force is streaming on Prime Video
Code M
Code M is s crime drama web series starring Jennifer Winget, Rajat Kapoor, Seema Biswas and Tanuj Virwani. The series is about an Indian Army lawyer, Monica Mehra, who discovers a conspiracy plot during her investigation of a military encounter case.
Code M is streaming on ZEE5
