/Independence Day 2026: Shah Rukh Khan to Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood stars who wore the uniform to play India’s bravehearts

Independence Day 2026: As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, the nation comes together to honour the courage, sacrifice, and selfless service of its armed forces. Over the decades, Hindi cinema has played a pivotal role in bringing the real-life heroics and unwavering dedication of our military personnel to the silver screen.
Sunny Deol’s legendary portrayal of Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri in J.P. Dutta's 1997 epic Border remains a benchmark for patriotic cinema. Depicting the historic Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Deol's fiery performance captures the essence of battlefield grit and unyielding valour.
(All Images: IMDb/file photo)