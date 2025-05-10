Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia-Pakistan Standoff Impacts Bollywood: Film Releases Delayed, Concerts Cancelled
India-Pakistan Standoff Impacts Bollywood: Film Releases Delayed, Concerts Cancelled

The escalating tensions between India and Pakistan have impacted the Indian entertainment industry. As a gesture of solidarity amid rising tensions, several live shows and theatrical releases have been cancelled, and an advisory has been issued to ban Pakistani content.

Updated:May 10, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Industry Expresses Solidarity

Industry Expresses Solidarity

Several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Genelia Deshmukh, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh have expressed solidarity with the Indian armed forces, commending their bravery and commitment.

Ban on Pakistani Content

Ban on Pakistani Content

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) issued an advisory to halt the streaming of all Pakistani content, including web series, music, podcasts, and other digital media.

Platforms such as Netflix, JioCinema, and Prime Video currently host no content originating from Pakistan. Popular shows like Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar, once widely watched, are no longer available for Indian audiences.

Cancelled Live Events

Cancelled Live Events

Several artists, including Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, have cancelled or rescheduled their concerts. Arijit Singh’s Abu Dhabi show, Usha Uthup’s Mumbai concert on May 10, and sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s performance are among those postponed.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Theatrical Release Affected

Bhool Chuk Maaf Theatrical Release Affected

The much-anticipated movie Bhool Chuk Maaf had its theatrical release postponed amid the tensions. The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer will now skip theatres and release directly on Amazon Prime on May 16.

 

'Sitaare Zameen Par' Trailer Postponed

'Sitaare Zameen Par' Trailer Postponed

Aamir Khan has delayed the trailer launch for his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par which was initially scheduled for May 8. 

 

AICWA Urges Industry to Avoid Shoots Near India-Pakistan Border

AICWA Urges Industry to Avoid Shoots Near India-Pakistan Border

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has advised Bollywood producers and production houses to avoid filming near the India-Pakistan border.

The statement emphasized that sensitive zones in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir pose heightened security risks and should be avoided for film shoots.

'Operation Sindoor' Trademark Dispute

'Operation Sindoor' Trademark Dispute

Filmmakers rushed to trademark the title Operation Sindoor just a day after the strikes. Over 30 filmmakers filed applications for titles including Operation Sindoor, Mission Sindoor, and Sindoor: The Revenge.

T-Series, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, and Uri director Aditya Dhar were reportedly among those who filed for the titles.

Apology for Operation Sindoor Announcement

Apology for Operation Sindoor Announcement

Director Uttam Maheshwari issued a public apology after receiving backlash for announcing the film Operation Sindoor during a period of heightened tensions.

Netizens called the filmmaker “insensitive” for the timing of the announcement.

In his statement, Maheshwari wrote, “I did not intend to hurt or provoke anyone’s sentiments. However, I understand the timing and sensitivity may have caused discomfort or pain to some. For that, I deeply regret.”

