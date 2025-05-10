India-Pakistan Standoff Impacts Bollywood: Film Releases Delayed, Concerts Cancelled

2 / 8

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) issued an advisory to halt the streaming of all Pakistani content, including web series, music, podcasts, and other digital media.

Platforms such as Netflix, JioCinema, and Prime Video currently host no content originating from Pakistan. Popular shows like Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar, once widely watched, are no longer available for Indian audiences.