Indian actors & actresses who travelled by Vande Bharat trains of Indian Railways and ditched air travel - In Pics
Indian actors who travelled by Vande Bharat trains
Indian Railways, Vande Bharat Express Trains: Our celebrities take the extra mile in fulfilling their commitments when it comes to work. And at times, it also means ditching the flights and private jets and opting for the perfect train rides. Today, let's take a look at the list of Indian celebs who travelled in Vande Bharat Express trains and enjoyed their road journeys with family or going solo for work needs.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Suresh Gopi In Vande Bharat
Senior actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi was clicked distributing chocolates to children on the newly launched Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express.
Shoojit Sircar in train
Well-known filmmaker Shoojit Sircar was the first director to get permission from the Railways to use Vande Bharat express train for commercial shoot earlier in January this year, reported Mid-day. Details about his shoot were not disclosed.
Radhika Madan in train
The actress was photographed traveling on the Vande Bharat from Surat to Mumbai. A video of her arriving at Borivali station during this trip went viral.
Neha Dhupia in train
Actress Neha Dhupia took a trip from Mumbai to Surat and called it a 'beautifully nostalgic ride'. She described as a nostalgic trip that brought back childhood memories of train journeys with her parents. She shared her experience in a vlog.
Esha Deol Travelled In Train
Back in 2024, Esha Deol shared her experience of travelling in India's Vande Bharat train. She shared glimpses of her joyful train ride on social media. In the clip, she says: “Taking a train ride after a really long time. We are going to go by Vande Bharat”.
Anupam Kher Travelled In Vande Bharat
Anupam Kher has backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to save fuel and adopt sustainable travel habits. The veteran Bollywood actor revealed that he travelled from Jaipur to New Delhi by train and urged everyone to start “making small efforts.”
Earlier, also the veteran actor shared his experience traveling from Surat to Mumbai, highlighting the train's punctuality, comfort, and speed.
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