Indian Celebrities Who Took A Dip At Maha Kumbh 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Katrina Kaif To Vicky Kaushal
Indian Celebrities Who Took A Dip At Maha Kumbh 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Katrina Kaif To Vicky Kaushal

Indian Celebrities Who Took A Dip At Maha Kumbh 2025: Today let's take a look at how many Indian celebrities have attended the holy site and taken a dip at Sangam so far

Updated:Feb 25, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
Celebs who took holy dip in Maha Kumbh 2025

1/14
Celebs who took holy dip in Maha Kumbh 2025

At Maha Kumbh 2025 - the largest spiritual gathering, crores have taken a dip at the holy  Triveni Sangam - a confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical river Saraswati at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Maha Kumbh Mela commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26 - Maha Shivratri and today let's take a look at how many Indian celebrities have attended the holy site and taken a dip at Sangam so far:

Remo D'Souza

2/14
Remo D'Souza

Ace choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza was among the first few celebs who attended the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. He went in incognito mode and sought spiritual blessings. Remo took to social media to share a video of his experience.

Vidyut Jammwal

3/14
Vidyut Jammwal

Earlier in February, Vidyut Jamwal arrived in Prayagraj to witness the spiritual grandeur of Maha Kumbh.

Vivek Oberoi

4/14
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi recently marked a significant spiritual moment by dipping in the holy waters of the Maha Kumbh. Sharing the profound experience with his fans, he posted a video on social media, expressing the deeper meaning behind the ritual.

Vijay Deverakonda

5/14
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda was recently spotted at the Maha Kumbh, taking a sacred dip in the holy waters alongside his mother. 

Vicky Kaushal

6/14
Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal visited the Mahakumbh 2025 to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

Tamannaah Bhatia

7/14
Tamannaah Bhatia

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, 

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa

8/14
Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and his wife, Patralekhaa, visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in February 2025 to partake in the spiritual event.

Preity Zinta

9/14
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta reached the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj ahead of Maha Shivratri.

Nimrit Kaur

10/14
Nimrit Kaur

Nimrit Kaur took to Instagram to share several photos and videos of her experience. She also spent time meditating at the site.

Katrina Kaif

11/14
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif joined a host of celebrities who have visited Prayagraj to take part in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Katrina was also accompanied by her husband Vicky Kaushal’s mom Veena Kaushal.

Anupam Kher

12/14
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher

13/14
Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher also took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on January 23, 2025. He shared a glimpse of his visit on his Instagram account where he could be seen chanting mantras and offering prayers. “Mahakumbh mein snaan karke jeevan safal hua!! Pehli baar uss sthaan par pahaunch ke mantra uccharan kiye...” his caption reads.

Akshay Kumar

14/14
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar took part in the holy ritual on Monday, February 24.

