Indian Celebrities Who Took A Dip At Maha Kumbh 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Katrina Kaif To Vicky Kaushal

1 / 14

At Maha Kumbh 2025 - the largest spiritual gathering, crores have taken a dip at the holy Triveni Sangam - a confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical river Saraswati at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Maha Kumbh Mela commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26 - Maha Shivratri and today let's take a look at how many Indian celebrities have attended the holy site and taken a dip at Sangam so far: