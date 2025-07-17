Indian Celebs Who Are Also Proud Owners Of Popular Restaurants: Virat Kohli, Karan Johar, Mona Singh To Mouni Roy

1 / 9

Celebs Who Are Also Proud Owners Of Plush Restaurants: Many of our Indian celebrities from diverse backgrounds are also successful multitaskers. These famous ones have stepped into the culinary world, turning their passion for food into thriving restaurant ventures. From designing menus to curating unique dining experiences, they’ve embraced entrepreneurship with flair. Whether it’s Virat Kohli's One8 Commune or Mona Singh’s nostalgic regional-inspired Kona Kona, these stars are building culinary legacies. Here’s a look at some of the most popular celebrities who’ve ventured into the restaurant business: