Indian Celebs Who Are Also Proud Owners Of Popular Restaurants: Virat Kohli, Karan Johar, Mona Singh To Mouni Roy
Celebs Who Are Also Proud Owners Of Plush Restaurants: Many of our Indian celebrities from diverse backgrounds are also successful multitaskers. These famous ones have stepped into the culinary world, turning their passion for food into thriving restaurant ventures. From designing menus to curating unique dining experiences, they’ve embraced entrepreneurship with flair. Whether it’s Virat Kohli's One8 Commune or Mona Singh’s nostalgic regional-inspired Kona Kona, these stars are building culinary legacies. Here’s a look at some of the most popular celebrities who’ve ventured into the restaurant business:
Mouni Roy - Badmaash
The actress who made her smooth transition from television to big screens also co-owns a restaurant named Badmaash. It is located in Mumbai. The restaurant offers a fusion of traditional Indian flavours with modern culinary techniques. Badmaash belongs to V&RO Hospitality, is owned by the Bangalore entrepreneur Dawn Thomas. The restaurant opened in Mumbai in May 2023.
Rakul Preet Singh- Arambam – Millet Beginnings
Rakul Preet Singh has made a splash in the culinary world with her restaurant, Arambam – Millet Beginnings. Serving as its brand ambassador, she promotes healthy eating through a millet-focused menu. With outlets in Hyderabad and home delivery in Mumbai, Arambam plans to expand soon to Bangalore and Chennai.
Hrithik Roshan- HRX Cafe
Hrithik Roshan, known for championing fitness, brings his brand HRX to life with HRX Cafe by EatFit, a health-focused café in Mumbai’s suburbs. Offering protein-rich, nutritious meals, the café promotes a balanced lifestyle through tasty, wellness-driven dining.
Gauri Khan- Torii
Gauri Khan has stepped into the hospitality space with her luxe Asian diner, Torii. Nestled in Mumbai Suburbs, Torii blends rich Asian flavours with elegant design, and is both co-owned and stylishly designed by Gauri herself.
Mona Singh- Kona Kona
One of the entertainment industry’s most popular faces, Mona Singh, entered the business venture with her bar and restaurant, Kona Kona. Literally translating her magic even in the culinary world alongside a successful streak in the world of cinema! Located in Mumbai suburbs, it is an all-day bar and restaurant celebrating regional Indian flavours with a nostalgic twist. With emerald green walls, warm lighting, and fusion-style Indian cuisine, the space exudes comfort, sophistication, and charm, offering guests a sensory journey through flavour and thoughtful interior design.
Shipa Shetty- Bastian
Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian is a celebrity-favourite dining hotspot, perched on the 48th floor of Mumbai’s Kohinoor building. With its luxe, cave-themed interiors and a menu blending Asian, Californian, and European flavours, it mirrors her focus on mindful, indulgent eating.
Karan Johar- Neuma
Karan Johar’s debut in hospitality, Neuma in Colaba, co-founded with Bunty Sajdeh and True Palate Café Pvt. Ltd., is as stylish as the filmmaker himself. Set in a restored colonial bungalow, it effortlessly blends elegance with culinary excellence.
Badshah- Bad Boy Pizza
Badshah has entered the food scene with his gourmet venture, Bad Boy Pizza, in Mumbai’s suburbs. The eatery serves up bold, desi-inspired flavours fused with global styles, offering an unapologetically unique and authentic pizza experience that stands out.
