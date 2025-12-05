Indian Railways On Celebs List: 6 Actors Who Travelled In Vande Bharat Trains & Enjoyed Their Train Rides - In Pics
Actors Who Travelled In Vande Bharat Trains
Indian Railways Benefits, Vande Bharat Express Trains: When it comes to fulfilling work commitments, our celebrities do what it takes to match the deadlines. At times, it also means ditching the flights and private jets and opting for the perfect train rides. Today, let's check out the amazing pictures of our favourite Indian celebs who travelled in Vande Bharat Express trains and enjoyed their road journeys with family or going solo for work needs.
Suresh Gopi In Vande Bharat
Senior actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi was clicked distributing chocolates to children on the newly launched Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express.
Shoojit Sircar
Well-known filmmaker Shoojit Sircar was the first director to get permission from the Railways to use Vande Bharat express train for commercial shoot earlier in January this year, reported Mid-day. Details about his shoot were not disclosed.
Radhika Madan
The actress was photographed traveling on the Vande Bharat from Surat to Mumbai. A video of her arriving at Borivali station during this trip went viral.
Neha Dhupia
Actress Neha Dhupia took a trip from Mumbai to Surat and called it a 'beautifully nostalgic ride'. She described as a nostalgic trip that brought back childhood memories of train journeys with her parents. She shared her experience in a vlog.
Esha Deol Travelled In Train
Back in 2024, Esha Deol shared her experience of travelling in India's Vande Bharat train. She shared glimpses of her joyful train ride on social media. In the clip, she says: “Taking a train ride after a really long time. We are going to go by Vande Bharat”.
Anupam Kher Travelled In Vande Bharat
The veteran actor shared his experience traveling from Surat to Mumbai, highlighting the train's punctuality, comfort, and speed.
