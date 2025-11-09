photoDetails

Indian Television Actors Who Are Also Entrepreneurs — From Tejasswi Prakash To Dipika Kakar: Check Who Among Them Owns A Security Agency

Television celebrities are not just limited to acting anymore; many of them have successfully ventured into entrepreneurship and are thriving in their respective businesses. Here’s a look at some popular TV actors who have turned entrepreneurs.

Srujani Mohinta | Updated:Nov 09, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Entrepreneurs in the TV Industry 1 / 8 From clothing lines and beauty salons to even security agencies, here's a look at television actors who are running successful ventures beyond the screen.

Charu Asopa – Clothing Line 2 / 8 Actress Charu Asopa has launched her own clothing brand. Her collection includes elegant sarees, suits, and handmade products.

Tejasswi Prakash – Salon 3 / 8 Actress Tejasswi Prakash has stepped into the entrepreneurial world and launched her own salon in 2025. The Naagin actress will soon be seen in Laughter Chef Season 3.

Aashka Goradia – Cosmetics Brand 4 / 8 Television star Aashka Goradia, now based in Goa, owns a cosmetics brand that focuses on natural ingredients and self-care. Along with her husband, she also manages a yoga school.

Yesha Rughani – Balloon Décor Company 5 / 8 Yesha Rughani, known for her role in Muskaan, has co-founded a creative balloon décor company. From bespoke balloon bunches to stunning ceiling designs, her brand caters to birthdays, weddings, and special celebrations.

Dipika Kakar – Clothing Line 6 / 8 Actress Dipika Kakar runs her own clothing line that specializes in traditional Indian wear.

Ronit Roy – Security Agency 7 / 8 One of the most respected television actors, Ronit Roy owns a high-profile security agency that provides security services to Bollywood celebrities and major events.