Indian Television Actors Who Are Also Entrepreneurs — From Tejasswi Prakash To Dipika Kakar: Check Who Among Them Owns A Security Agency
Indian Television Actors Who Are Also Entrepreneurs — From Tejasswi Prakash To Dipika Kakar: Check Who Among Them Owns A Security Agency

Television celebrities are not just limited to acting anymore; many of them have successfully ventured into entrepreneurship and are thriving in their respective businesses. Here’s a look at some popular TV actors who have turned entrepreneurs.
Updated:Nov 09, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Entrepreneurs in the TV Industry

Entrepreneurs in the TV Industry

From clothing lines and beauty salons to even security agencies, here’s a look at television actors who are running successful ventures beyond the screen.

 

Charu Asopa – Clothing Line

Charu Asopa – Clothing Line

Actress Charu Asopa has launched her own clothing brand. Her collection includes elegant sarees, suits, and handmade products.

Tejasswi Prakash – Salon

Tejasswi Prakash – Salon

Actress Tejasswi Prakash has stepped into the entrepreneurial world and launched her own salon in 2025. The Naagin actress will soon be seen in Laughter Chef Season 3.

 

Aashka Goradia – Cosmetics Brand

Aashka Goradia – Cosmetics Brand

Television star Aashka Goradia, now based in Goa, owns a cosmetics brand that focuses on natural ingredients and self-care. Along with her husband, she also manages a yoga school.

Yesha Rughani – Balloon Décor Company

Yesha Rughani – Balloon Décor Company

Yesha Rughani, known for her role in Muskaan, has co-founded a creative balloon décor company. From bespoke balloon bunches to stunning ceiling designs, her brand caters to birthdays, weddings, and special celebrations.

Dipika Kakar – Clothing Line

Dipika Kakar – Clothing Line

Actress Dipika Kakar runs her own clothing line that specializes in traditional Indian wear.

Ronit Roy – Security Agency

Ronit Roy – Security Agency

One of the most respected television actors, Ronit Roy owns a high-profile security agency that provides security services to Bollywood celebrities and major events.

 

Gauri Pradhan – Wellness Ventures

Gauri Pradhan – Wellness Ventures

Actress Gauri Pradhan reportedly manages multiple ventures, ranging from handcrafted non-toxic candles and aroma oils to wellness consulting. A certified counselor and yoga instructor, she also teaches pranayama, face yoga, and antenatal yoga.

