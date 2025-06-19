3 / 7

Mahal was released in theatres in October 1949. The film emerged as one of the biggest hits of the decade as well as the biggest financial success in Bombay Talkies' history. The film proved to be a career high for Madhubala and playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who had lent her voice to the film's soundtrack 'Aayega Aanewala' into super-stardom. Prior to this the Nightingale of India made her singing debut for Vasant Joglekar's Marathi movie Kiti Hasaal (1942) and the title was titled 'Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari' which was composed by Sadashivrao Nevrekar, but the song was dropped from the final cut.

Later, Vinayak also offered a small role in Navyug Chitrapat's Marathi movie Pahili Mangalaa-gaur (1942), in which she sang 'Natali Chaitraachi Navalaai' composed by Dada Chandekar. Lata Mangeshkar's first Hindi song was 'Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu' for the Marathi film Gajaabhaau (1943).