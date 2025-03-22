6 / 7

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her highly anticipated comeback after six years with SSMB 29, directed by acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli. The film will also star Mahesh Babu in the lead role. With 'The Sky Is Pink' and 'The White Tiger' being her last Indian projects, SSMB 29 marks Chopra's official return to Indian cinema. She was also set to star in the road trip film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, but the project has been indefinitely delayed, with no recent updates. Fans eagerly await Priyanka’s comeback on the big screen.