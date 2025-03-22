India's Highest- Paid Actress: Surpasses Deepika Padukone With A Historic Comeback
Priyanka Chopra - India's Highest Paid Actress
Priyanka Chopra becomes India's highest-paid actress! The global icon is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 30 crore for her latest signed film according to Bollywood Hungama. The film is tentatively titled as SSMB 29, according to Bollywood Hungama. Talking about Chopra's earlier project, the actress charged an even higher amount—$5 million (over Rs 41 crore) for her critically acclaimed web series Citadel. This staggering paycheck now marks the highest amount ever paid to a female star for any Indian film.
Priyanka Chopra Surpasses Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt And Others
With her latest signing, Priyanka Chopra surpasses Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt in earnings. Deepika previously held the top spot with ₹20 crore for Kalki 2898 AD, while Alia reportedly charges up to ₹15 crore. Other top actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sai Pallavi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu follow suit.
SSMB 29 Updates
Talking about SSMB 29 updates, Priyanka Chopra recently treated fans to a glimpse of her Holi celebration from the set. Meanwhile, a viral picture of Mahesh Babu with fans is making rounds on social media. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out the similarity in locations between the two pictures. If speculation is to be believed, the SSMB 29 shoot in Odisha's Koraput has been concluded. Additionally, SS Rajamouli's solo trek to Odisha's highest peak, Deomali Peak, has further fueled the speculation.
Priyanka Chopra's Net Worth
Global Icon Priyanka Chopra's total net worth is estimated to be around ₹650 crore According to News18. This includes her earnings from films, brand endorsements, and global brand and production house.
Priyanka Chopra's Global Dominance
Priyanka Chopra synonymous with global dominance, has made her mark with critically acclaimed projects like 'Citadel' and 'The Matrix Resurrections'. Recently, she adds another milestone with 'Anuja', a 2025 Oscar-nominated live-action short film produced by Guneet Monga and backed by Chopra. Earlier, as an executive producer, she earned Oscar nominations for 'The White Tiger' and 'To Kill a Tiger', both lauded for their compelling storytelling. With Anuja securing a nomination, Priyanka achieves a remarkable hat-trick at the Oscars, further cementing her influence in global cinema.
Priyanka Chopra's Comeback In Indian Cinema
Global icon Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her highly anticipated comeback after six years with SSMB 29, directed by acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli. The film will also star Mahesh Babu in the lead role. With 'The Sky Is Pink' and 'The White Tiger' being her last Indian projects, SSMB 29 marks Chopra's official return to Indian cinema. She was also set to star in the road trip film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, but the project has been indefinitely delayed, with no recent updates. Fans eagerly await Priyanka’s comeback on the big screen.
SSMB 29
