India's Most-Watched OTT Show In 2025 So Far, Has 27.7M Views, Beats Aashram, Panchayat, Squid Game 3
OTT Revolution Still Rising
The streaming wave in India continues to grow stronger in 2025, with originals outperforming global giants and grabbing mass attention.
Recap: India’s Top Shows in 2024
In 2024, Mirzapur Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video was India’s most-watched OTT series, crossing 30 million views. Squid Game Season 2 became the most-watched international show of all time in India.
2025 Surprise
This year, the crown doesn’t go to much-hyped Squid Game 3 or buzzy desi sequels.
Panchayat Season 4
Ormax Media’s Top 50 Streaming Originals in India, Mid-Year Report (Jan–June 2025) reveals that Panchayat Season 4, starring Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta, holds the 3rd spot.
Bobby Deol's Ek Badman: Aashram S3 Part 2
The gritty drama continues strong, with Bobby Deol’s Ek Badman, the next chapter in Aashram, ranking 2nd on the list.
Who Tops the Chart?
At No. 1 is none other than Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, starring the ever-powerful Pankaj Tripathi. With 27.7M views, it beats both old favourites and global sensations.
Pankaj Tripathi
Known for his versatility and intensity, Tripathi once again headlined with a compelling legal thriller that resonates with both urban and rural viewers alike. He was last seen on the silver screen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Metro... In Dino.
A Gripping Legal Drama
Criminal Justice: A Family Matter follows a sensitive custody battle tangled with deeper family secrets and legal twists, all brought to life by Pankaj Tripathi’s sharp courtroom brilliance. The show is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
