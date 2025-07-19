Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2933914https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/indias-most-watched-ott-show-in-2025-so-far-has-27-7m-views-beats-aashram-panchayat-squid-game-3-2933914
NewsPhotosIndia's Most-Watched OTT Show In 2025 So Far, Has 27.7M Views, Beats Aashram, Panchayat, Squid Game 3
photoDetails

India's Most-Watched OTT Show In 2025 So Far, Has 27.7M Views, Beats Aashram, Panchayat, Squid Game 3

With 27.7 million views, the most-watched OTT show in India for 2025 so far surpasses Aashram, Panchayat, and Squid Game 3 and is...
Updated:Jul 19, 2025, 08:38 AM IST
Follow Us

OTT Revolution Still Rising

1/8
OTT Revolution Still Rising

The streaming wave in India continues to grow stronger in 2025, with originals outperforming global giants and grabbing mass attention.

 

Follow Us

Recap: India’s Top Shows in 2024

2/8
Recap: India’s Top Shows in 2024

In 2024, Mirzapur Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video was India’s most-watched OTT series, crossing 30 million views. Squid Game Season 2 became the most-watched international show of all time in India.

 

Follow Us

2025 Surprise

3/8
2025 Surprise

This year, the crown doesn’t go to much-hyped Squid Game 3 or buzzy desi sequels. 

 

Follow Us

Panchayat Season 4

4/8
Panchayat Season 4

Ormax Media’s Top 50 Streaming Originals in India, Mid-Year Report (Jan–June 2025) reveals that Panchayat Season 4, starring Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta, holds the 3rd spot.

Follow Us

Bobby Deol's Ek Badman: Aashram S3 Part 2

5/8
Bobby Deol's Ek Badman: Aashram S3 Part 2

The gritty drama continues strong, with Bobby Deol’s Ek Badman, the next chapter in Aashram, ranking 2nd on the list.

 

Follow Us

Who Tops the Chart?

6/8
Who Tops the Chart?

At No. 1 is none other than Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, starring the ever-powerful Pankaj Tripathi. With 27.7M views, it beats both old favourites and global sensations.

Follow Us

Pankaj Tripathi

7/8
Pankaj Tripathi

Known for his versatility and intensity, Tripathi once again headlined with a compelling legal thriller that resonates with both urban and rural viewers alike. He was last seen on the silver screen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Metro... In Dino.

 

Follow Us

A Gripping Legal Drama

8/8
A Gripping Legal Drama

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter follows a sensitive custody battle tangled with deeper family secrets and legal twists, all brought to life by Pankaj Tripathi’s sharp courtroom brilliance. The show is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Follow Us
most-watched ott show india 2025best OTT to watchOTT releases this weekNew OTT releases this weekWeekend WatchlistOTT weekend watchlistJuly OTT ReleaseThug LifeNew On NetflixZEE5Prime VideoJio HotstarCriminal Justice Season 4Pankaj TripathiCriminal Justice A Family MatterAshrampanchayatSquid Game 3Bobby DeolJitendra Kumarott rankings india 2025indian web series 2025ormax media ott report 2025Indian streaming platformsnew indian web series 2025squid game india viewsaashram bobby deolpanchayat season 4 viewsentertainment newsWhat to watchWatchlist
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Cricket facts
Perry Better Than Ronaldo & Tendulkar, Sachin More ODI 5Wkt Hauls Than Warne: 10 Shocking Cricket Stats That Will Blow Your Mind
camera icon6
title
Panchayat Season 5
Panchayat Season 5: 5 Fascinating Facts About The Real Village Behind 'Phulera'
camera icon9
title
Mohammed Shami
Who Is Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan? Her Previous Marriage, Love Story, Legal Battle & More
camera icon7
title
Pakistan terror fugitives
India’s Most Wanted, Pakistan’s Most Protected: 7 Dreaded Terrorists Who Roam Freely In Islamabad
camera icon10
title
10 dangerous countries
10 Dangerous Countries In The World: India Among Most Vulnerable, Check Pakistan's Rank
NEWS ON ONE CLICK