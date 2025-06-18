7 / 8

Brahmanandam will be next in star-studded film Kannappa, the film will have a worldwide release on June 27, 2025. The film is a mythological drama backed by veteran actor Mohan Babu, with his son Vishnu Manchu in the lead. The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukundhan, Brahmanandam, and Sarath Kumar.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is being pitched as one of the biggest pan-Indian ventures of the year. Kanappa has cameos by Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal.