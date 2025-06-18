India's Richest Comedian: Not Kapil Sharma, Samay Raina Or Vir Das, THIS Comic Legend Surpasses Rajinikanth, Prabhas With Net Worth Of...
Meet India's Richest Comedian: When we talk about India's richest comedians, a few names come to mind — Kapil Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Vir Das. But what if we told you that the richest comedian in India is also an actor who surpasses many megastars in terms of wealth — including Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, and even Prabhas? Yes, you read that right! It's time to uncover the unsung king of comedy.
Kanneganti Brahmanandam - India's Richest Comedian
India's richest comedian is none other than Kanneganti Brahmanandam aka Brahmanandam. A legendary Telugu actor, impersonator, and voice artist, he has entertained audiences for over 35 years. With a staggering net worth of Rs 500 crore, he surpasses top comedians like Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, and Vir Das. Known for his impeccable comic timing, His earnings per film, even for cameo roles, outshine many prominent figures in the Industry, solidifying his status as 'King of Comedy.'
About Brahmanandam
Brahmanandam, born on February 1, 1956, in Palem village, Sattenapally, Andhra Pradesh, initially worked as a Telugu lecturer at AP College while pursuing his passion for mimicry and theatre. He made his television debut in 1985 with DD Telugu’s Pakapakalu and gained widespread recognition with his breakthrough role in the 1987 film Aha Naa Pellanta, Eaerlier cameo appearance in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD.
Padma Shri Awardee
Kanneganti Brahmanandam, aka Brahmanandam, is a legendary Telugu actor and comedian with over 35 years in the industry. With record-breaking films and a ₹500 crore net worth, he stands as India's richest comedian. A Padma Shri awardee, he received the honor in January 2009 for his contributions to art, cementing his unmatched comic legacy.
Surpasses Megastars And Prominent Actors
Brahmanandam, with a whopping net worth of Rs 500 crore, surpasses prominent actors, including megastars like Rajinikanth (Rs 430 crore), Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 340 crore), and even Prabhas. He charges around Rs 1 to Rs 2 crore per film, even for cameo appearances, making his wealth greater than that of superstar Rajinikanth and Prabhas, as per DNA reports.
Worked With A- Listers
In his decades-long career, Brahmanandam has shared the screen with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Prabhas. His versatility and impeccable comic timing have made him a favorite among filmmakers, allowing him to work across generations of actors and solidify his legacy in Indian cinema.
Guinness World Record
Kanneganti Brahmanandam, a legendary Telugu actor and comedian with over 35 years in the industry and 1,100+ films, continues to shine. He recently made a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD and will next be seen in Kannappa, a historical drama by Mukesh Kumar Singh, produced by Mohan Babu.
Brahmanandam's Next Film
Brahmanandam will be next in star-studded film Kannappa, the film will have a worldwide release on June 27, 2025. The film is a mythological drama backed by veteran actor Mohan Babu, with his son Vishnu Manchu in the lead. The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukundhan, Brahmanandam, and Sarath Kumar.
Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is being pitched as one of the biggest pan-Indian ventures of the year. Kanappa has cameos by Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal.
Brahmanandam - The Artist
Apart from acting, Veteran actor Brahmanandam has a deep passion for art. His paintings and sketches often go viral, making headlines and earning admiration from fans and followers.
