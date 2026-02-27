Inside ViRosh's royal wedding: Tradition, love and elegance exemplified in bride and groom's special outfits
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda embraced tradition and royalty in stunning wedding outfits designed by Anamika Khanna. Their special looks beautifully blended cultural heritage, timeless elegance and deep-rooted symbolism for their big day.
Rashmika-Vijay Wedding First Look
Popular stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially tied the knot, and their wedding looks beautifully reflected tradition, culture, and elegance. The couple chose outfits that were deeply rooted in heritage while maintaining a royal and graceful style.
Rashmika’s Beautiful Traditional Saree
For the Telugu wedding ceremony, Rashmika wore a rich rust-coloured saree with a bold red border, beautifully reflecting tradition and elegance. The saree featured detailed temple-inspired motifs woven across the fabric, drawing inspiration from the sacred temple architecture and historic designs of Hyderabad.
Her overall look felt traditional, spiritual and royal, perfectly capturing the essence of the occasion. The outfit was specially designed by renowned fashion designer Anamika Khanna, adding a touch of artistic craftsmanship and heritage to her bridal ensemble.
Grand Temple Jewellery
Rashmika’s jewellery followed a traditional temple jewellery style.
She wore layered necklaces, including:
A close-fitting choker
Long traditional harams
The heavy gold jewellery gave her bridal look a rich and royal finish.
Classic Bridal Styling and Makeup
To complete her look, Rashmika wore:
Large statement jhumkas
A traditional maang tikka
A delicate nose ring
Stacks of gold bangles
Her makeup was soft and glowing. She kept her eyeliner defined to highlight her eyes and wore a small red bindi for a classic touch. Her hair was centre-parted and styled traditionally, allowing her jewellery to stand out.
Vijay’s Traditional and Meaningful Wedding Outfit
Vijay’s wedding outfit beautifully reflected tradition and cultural pride. Inspired by Hyderabad’s rich textile heritage, he wore an ivory dhoti-style silhouette paired with a bright vermillion angavastram, creating a look that was simple yet regal.
His attire was influenced by the strength and legacy of the Vanasingaram weave, adding deep meaning to his overall appearance. The outfit was designed by Anamika Khanna, blending traditional craftsmanship with timeless elegance for his special day.
Temple-Inspired Motifs with Deep Meaning
The temple-inspired patterns in both outfits symbolised:
Cultural pride
Continuity of tradition
Strong connection to heritage
The wedding fashion was not just about style but also about storytelling and identity.
Two Wedding Ceremonies Honouring Both Traditions
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had their traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday morning.
Later in the evening, they held a second ceremony to honour Rashmika’s Kodava heritage. This showed their respect for both cultures and families, making the celebration even more special.
ViRosh Wedding Look
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding looks were a perfect mix of tradition, elegance, and cultural pride. From temple-inspired sarees and grand jewellery to meaningful weaves and classic styling, every detail reflected heritage and devotion.
Their wedding fashion was not just royal and beautiful; it was deeply rooted in their heritage, making their big day even more memorable.
(Image Credit: Instagram)
