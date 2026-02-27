Inside ViRosh's royal wedding: Tradition, love and elegance exemplified in bride and groom's special outfits

2 / 8

For the Telugu wedding ceremony, Rashmika wore a rich rust-coloured saree with a bold red border, beautifully reflecting tradition and elegance. The saree featured detailed temple-inspired motifs woven across the fabric, drawing inspiration from the sacred temple architecture and historic designs of Hyderabad.

Her overall look felt traditional, spiritual and royal, perfectly capturing the essence of the occasion. The outfit was specially designed by renowned fashion designer Anamika Khanna, adding a touch of artistic craftsmanship and heritage to her bridal ensemble.