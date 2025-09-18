Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2961004https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/inside-rise-fall-host-ashneer-grovers-massive-rs-30-crore-plush-south-delhi-house-150-kg-dining-table-rs-1-5-cr-worth-bar-luxury-rooms-in-pics-2961004
NewsPhotosInside Rise & Fall Host Ashneer Grover's Massive Rs 30 Crore Plush South Delhi House: 150 kg Dining Table, Rs 1.5 Cr Worth Bar & Luxury Rooms - In Pics
photoDetails

Inside Rise & Fall Host Ashneer Grover's Massive Rs 30 Crore Plush South Delhi House: 150 kg Dining Table, Rs 1.5 Cr Worth Bar & Luxury Rooms - In Pics

Inside Rise & Fall Host Ashneer Grover's Rs 30 Crore Plush South Delhi House: Let's step inside the gorgeous mansion of former Shark Tank India judge.

Updated:Sep 18, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Rise & Fall Host Ashneer Grover's Home Tour

1/11
Rise & Fall Host Ashneer Grover's Home Tour

Rise & Fall Host Ashneer Grover's Home Tour: Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has always managed to hog attention. Be it for his sarcasm, 'doglapan jibes' or straight-face talks on the show - he has remained in news. Now, as he turns host for a celebrity reality show 'Rise And Fall', intrigue around his personal life also amps up. So, recently filmmaker Farah Khan visited his Delhi residence and gave us a sneak-peek into the lap of luxury, he lives in through her vlog. So, today, let's step inside the gorgeous mansion of Ashneer Grover: 

(Pic Courtesy: Farah Khan's vlog/YouTube/Instagram)

Follow Us

Meet Ashneer Grover

2/11
Meet Ashneer Grover

Famous entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover is the co-founder and former managing director (MD) of the fintech company BharatPe. He founded the company in 2018 with Shaswat Nakrani and Bhavik Koladiya. He shot to fame as a celebrity judge and investor in season 1 of business reality show Shark Tank India. The show also featured Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta and Ghazal Alagh as judges besides Grover.

He is currently hosting celebrity reality show 'Rise And Fall' on Amazon MX Player.

Follow Us

Ashneer Grover's Rs 30 Crore House?

3/11
Ashneer Grover's Rs 30 Crore House?

He is best known for playing a judge on Shark Tank India. According to NDTV report, Ashneer's South delhi house is reportedly valued at a whopping Rs 30 crore. It has a cosy living area aesthetically done with a stunning stand-out portrait of Madhuri Jain Grover. Eiffel Tower and Brooklyn Bridge artworks steal your attention. 

Follow Us

Ashneer Grover's Living Room Area

4/11
Ashneer Grover's Living Room Area

The grand and opulent-looking house is designed by Ashneer and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover. The house has been done in the shades of beige with gold accents, and glass-heavy design in place. Scandinavian minimalism with Punjabi vibe has been balanced out well. 

Follow Us

Ashneer Grover's Delhi House: Bar Story

5/11
Ashneer Grover's Delhi House: Bar Story

In Farah's vlog, Ashneer shared how the bar area was actually loved by his father, who spent time there. Now, a portrait of his late father is placed next to the bar. He added neither him nor his wife Madhuri drink, so the space is now a tribute to Ashneer's late father.

Follow Us

Ashneer Grover's Rs 10 Cr Dining Table?

6/11
Ashneer Grover's Rs 10 Cr Dining Table?

Farah Khan did bring up the 'dining table price' on the show, asking him whether its actually priced at Rs 10 crore? Ashneer explained with his trademark sarcasm that actually the table weighs 150 kg, which some misinterpreted as '150k'. He shared people assumed it must be in dollars, converted it to rupees, and published Rs 1 crore. Eventually, a Hindi publication decided to 'round it up' by adding another zero, and therefore rumour of Rs 10 crore table surfaced online.

Follow Us

Ashneer Grover's Kitchen Tour

7/11
Ashneer Grover's Kitchen Tour

Ashneer and Madhuri have a wholesome huge kitchen with ivory and wooden combination. Ashneer confessed in Farah's vlog that he has a 'bit of an OCD and panics when things are out of place. We saw the entire family - Ashneer, Madhuri and his mother cook up some great meals along with Farah and Dilip.

Follow Us

Ashneer Grover-Madhuri's Children's Room

8/11
Ashneer Grover-Madhuri's Children's Room

Their son's room has a superhero-theme with a Marvel and DC theme added while their daughter's room had a whimsical charm. Ashneer Grover-Madhuri bedroom is cosy and done in a beige-and-white theme.

Follow Us

Ashneer Grover's Awards & Mementos

9/11
Ashneer Grover's Awards & Mementos

To house his many awards and mementos, Ashneer has a separate room along with a home theatre designed for family movie nights.

Follow Us

Ashneer Grover's Luxury Car Collection: Porsche Cayman In Green

10/11
Ashneer Grover's Luxury Car Collection: Porsche Cayman In Green

He has a Porsche Cayman worth Rs 1.22 crore standing at his driveway. It is reportedly the only one of its colour in Delhi, as per TOI. He also has a Rs 2.5 crore Mercedes Maybach, Mercedes GLS 350, Audi A6. He also has a Hyundai Verna.

Follow Us

Ashneer Grover's Net Worth

11/11
Ashneer Grover's Net Worth

According to TOI report, Ashneer Grover enjoys a staggering Rs 21,300 crore net worth. He as investments in as many as 22 diverse startup fields including fintech, gaming, alcohol and beverages, staffing and healthcare. 

Follow Us
Rise & FallAshneer Grover net worthAshneer Grover home tourAshneer Grover house picsashneer grover wifeAshneer Grover earningsRise And Fall contestantsAshneer Grover rise and fall feeEntertainmentRise & Fall contestantsFarah KhanFarah Khan vlogsFarah Khan cookDilipFarah Khan's Cook Dilip fee
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma: Will They Play The 2027 World Cup Or Retire Before? - EXPLAINED
camera icon7
title
Personality rights
Thinking Of Using Nano AI On Bollywood Celebs? 6 Stars Whose Name, Image, Or Voice You Can’t Use
camera icon6
title
mobility
Jewar Airport Opening Date Announced: Noida Airport To Begin Operations From Oct 30; Check Flight Routes, Cities
camera icon5
title
Vatican City
Countries Without Military: 5 Nations With People, Land, Government-But No Soldiers; Check Who Protects Them
camera icon7
title
Budget travel for Indians
6 Budget-Friendly Foreign Travel Destinations Offering Visa On Arrival For Indians