Famous entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover is the co-founder and former managing director (MD) of the fintech company BharatPe. He founded the company in 2018 with Shaswat Nakrani and Bhavik Koladiya. He shot to fame as a celebrity judge and investor in season 1 of business reality show Shark Tank India. The show also featured Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta and Ghazal Alagh as judges besides Grover.

He is currently hosting celebrity reality show 'Rise And Fall' on Amazon MX Player.