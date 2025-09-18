Inside Rise & Fall Host Ashneer Grover's Massive Rs 30 Crore Plush South Delhi House: 150 kg Dining Table, Rs 1.5 Cr Worth Bar & Luxury Rooms - In Pics
Inside Rise & Fall Host Ashneer Grover's Rs 30 Crore Plush South Delhi House: Let's step inside the gorgeous mansion of former Shark Tank India judge.
Rise & Fall Host Ashneer Grover's Home Tour
Rise & Fall Host Ashneer Grover's Home Tour: Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has always managed to hog attention. Be it for his sarcasm, 'doglapan jibes' or straight-face talks on the show - he has remained in news. Now, as he turns host for a celebrity reality show 'Rise And Fall', intrigue around his personal life also amps up. So, recently filmmaker Farah Khan visited his Delhi residence and gave us a sneak-peek into the lap of luxury, he lives in through her vlog. So, today, let's step inside the gorgeous mansion of Ashneer Grover:
(Pic Courtesy: Farah Khan's vlog/YouTube/Instagram)
Meet Ashneer Grover
Famous entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover is the co-founder and former managing director (MD) of the fintech company BharatPe. He founded the company in 2018 with Shaswat Nakrani and Bhavik Koladiya. He shot to fame as a celebrity judge and investor in season 1 of business reality show Shark Tank India. The show also featured Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta and Ghazal Alagh as judges besides Grover.
He is currently hosting celebrity reality show 'Rise And Fall' on Amazon MX Player.
Ashneer Grover's Rs 30 Crore House?
He is best known for playing a judge on Shark Tank India. According to NDTV report, Ashneer's South delhi house is reportedly valued at a whopping Rs 30 crore. It has a cosy living area aesthetically done with a stunning stand-out portrait of Madhuri Jain Grover. Eiffel Tower and Brooklyn Bridge artworks steal your attention.
Ashneer Grover's Living Room Area
The grand and opulent-looking house is designed by Ashneer and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover. The house has been done in the shades of beige with gold accents, and glass-heavy design in place. Scandinavian minimalism with Punjabi vibe has been balanced out well.
Ashneer Grover's Delhi House: Bar Story
In Farah's vlog, Ashneer shared how the bar area was actually loved by his father, who spent time there. Now, a portrait of his late father is placed next to the bar. He added neither him nor his wife Madhuri drink, so the space is now a tribute to Ashneer's late father.
Ashneer Grover's Rs 10 Cr Dining Table?
Farah Khan did bring up the 'dining table price' on the show, asking him whether its actually priced at Rs 10 crore? Ashneer explained with his trademark sarcasm that actually the table weighs 150 kg, which some misinterpreted as '150k'. He shared people assumed it must be in dollars, converted it to rupees, and published Rs 1 crore. Eventually, a Hindi publication decided to 'round it up' by adding another zero, and therefore rumour of Rs 10 crore table surfaced online.
Ashneer Grover's Kitchen Tour
Ashneer and Madhuri have a wholesome huge kitchen with ivory and wooden combination. Ashneer confessed in Farah's vlog that he has a 'bit of an OCD and panics when things are out of place. We saw the entire family - Ashneer, Madhuri and his mother cook up some great meals along with Farah and Dilip.
Ashneer Grover-Madhuri's Children's Room
Their son's room has a superhero-theme with a Marvel and DC theme added while their daughter's room had a whimsical charm. Ashneer Grover-Madhuri bedroom is cosy and done in a beige-and-white theme.
Ashneer Grover's Awards & Mementos
To house his many awards and mementos, Ashneer has a separate room along with a home theatre designed for family movie nights.
Ashneer Grover's Luxury Car Collection: Porsche Cayman In Green
He has a Porsche Cayman worth Rs 1.22 crore standing at his driveway. It is reportedly the only one of its colour in Delhi, as per TOI. He also has a Rs 2.5 crore Mercedes Maybach, Mercedes GLS 350, Audi A6. He also has a Hyundai Verna.
Ashneer Grover's Net Worth
According to TOI report, Ashneer Grover enjoys a staggering Rs 21,300 crore net worth. He as investments in as many as 22 diverse startup fields including fintech, gaming, alcohol and beverages, staffing and healthcare.
