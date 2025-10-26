Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic ‘Mannat’: A Peek Into Luxurious Life Of Bollywood’s King Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is a global household name. From a simple Delhi boy with big dreams in the ’80s to one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, his journey brought him fame, awards, and his prized home, Mannat, first noticed during the shooting of Yes Boss in 1997.
(Image: @iamsrk/Instagram)
Diwali 2018
Back in 2018, they decorated their terrace with hundreds of twinkling fairy lights for Diwali.
(Image: @iamsrk/Instagram)
SRK's Mannat
The Bollywood star often steps onto his terrace to greet fans and well-wishers, and much like his films, the story of his home is nothing short of cinematic.
(Image: @iamsrk/Instagram)
Designed By SRK's Wife
One of Mumbai’s most famous landmarks, Mannat was designed by Gauri Khan in collaboration with architect-designer Kaif Faquih and took almost a decade to complete.
(Image: @iamsrk/Instagram)
Books And Awards
This room in 'Mannat' features countless books and the many awards Khan has earned over the years, each finding its place amid the elegant decor.
(Image: @iamsrk/Instagram)
AbRam Khan’s Room
AbRam Khan’s room stands out with light brown hardwood flooring and interiors designed in a fresh combination of white and bright blue.
(Image: @iamsrk/Instagram)
Swimming Pool
Shah Rukh Khan has previously shared a video offering a glimpse of the swimming pool inside his luxurious home, Mannat.
(Image: @iamsrk/Instagram)
Mannat - Fan Attraction
Mannat serves as both Shah Rukh Khan’s residence and a major Mumbai landmark, regularly attracting fans and tourists who gather outside to catch a glimpse of the actor or celebrate his birthdays.
(Image: @gaurikhan/Instagram)
