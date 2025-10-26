Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2976431https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/inside-shah-rukh-khan-s-iconic-mannat-a-peek-into-luxurious-life-of-bollywood-s-king-khan-2976431
NewsPhotosInside Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic ‘Mannat’: A Peek Into Luxurious Life Of Bollywood’s King Khan
photoDetails

Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic ‘Mannat’: A Peek Into Luxurious Life Of Bollywood’s King Khan

Mannat showcases Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious lifestyle, featuring opulent interiors, a private swimming pool, and spaces designed for both family life and entertaining guests.
Updated:Oct 26, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Shah Rukh Khan

1/8
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is a global household name. From a simple Delhi boy with big dreams in the ’80s to one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, his journey brought him fame, awards, and his prized home, Mannat, first noticed during the shooting of Yes Boss in 1997.

(Image: @iamsrk/Instagram)

Follow Us

Diwali 2018

2/8
Diwali 2018

Back in 2018, they decorated their terrace with hundreds of twinkling fairy lights for Diwali.

(Image: @iamsrk/Instagram)

Follow Us

SRK's Mannat

3/8
SRK's Mannat

The Bollywood star often steps onto his terrace to greet fans and well-wishers, and much like his films, the story of his home is nothing short of cinematic.

(Image: @iamsrk/Instagram)

Follow Us

Designed By SRK's Wife

4/8
Designed By SRK's Wife

One of Mumbai’s most famous landmarks, Mannat was designed by Gauri Khan in collaboration with architect-designer Kaif Faquih and took almost a decade to complete.

(Image: @iamsrk/Instagram)

Follow Us

Books And Awards

5/8
Books And Awards

This room in 'Mannat' features countless books and the many awards Khan has earned over the years, each finding its place amid the elegant decor.

(Image: @iamsrk/Instagram)

Follow Us

AbRam Khan’s Room

6/8
AbRam Khan’s Room

AbRam Khan’s room stands out with light brown hardwood flooring and interiors designed in a fresh combination of white and bright blue.

(Image: @iamsrk/Instagram)

Follow Us

Swimming Pool

7/8
Swimming Pool

Shah Rukh Khan has previously shared a video offering a glimpse of the swimming pool inside his luxurious home, Mannat.

(Image: @iamsrk/Instagram)

Follow Us

Mannat - Fan Attraction

8/8
Mannat - Fan Attraction

Mannat serves as both Shah Rukh Khan’s residence and a major Mumbai landmark, regularly attracting fans and tourists who gather outside to catch a glimpse of the actor or celebrate his birthdays.

(Image: @gaurikhan/Instagram)

Follow Us
Shah Rukh KhanMannatShah Rukh Khan MannatSRK MannatShah Rukh Khan's MannatInside Shah Rukh Khan's MannatEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
10 Players With Most Runs In ODI Cricket History: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Virat Kohli Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara, Rohit Sharma At...
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For October 27- November 2: Single People Could Meet Someone Who Changes Their Life, Zodiacs
camera icon11
title
Strongest Passport
Think America Has The Strongest Passport? Think Again! See Who Actually Tops 2025 Rankings - Plus Where India And Pakistan Stand
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
10 Times Virat Kohli Proved Why He Is Called The Chase Master: From 82 Vs Pakistan To 100 vs Australia - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
satish shah dies
Who Was Satish Shah? Meet Late Actor Who Played 55 Characters In One Show — Know About His Family and Net Worth