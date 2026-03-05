Inside Trisha Krishnan's extravagant lifestyle, educational qualification, staggering fee in crores: Net worth, mansions, & love life
Trisha Krishnan's extravagant lifestyle: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at Trisha's staggering fee & luxurious lifestyle.
Inside Trisha Krishnan's extravagant lifestyle
One of the leading ladies from South Indian cinema, Trisha Krishnan is back in news for her personal life. Ever since Thalapathy Vjiay's wife filed for divorce after 25 long years, online debate over actor-politician's alleged link-up with the highest-paid South actress has surfaced. However, Trisha has maintained a stoic silence on the matter as of now, not making any statement related to her relationship. Today, in this feature, let's take a look at Trisha's staggering fee & luxurious lifestyle.
Who is Trisha Krishnan?
Trisha Krishnan has been successfully working majorly in Tamil and Telugu movies. She even participated in many beauty pageants and got noticed. Trisha won Miss Madras contest back in 1999 and entered movie business. Trisha had a small role in Tamil romantic drama 'Jodi (1999) but got her big break in the 2002 Tamil film Mounam Pesiyadhe.
Called the 'Queen of South India', she has received numerous accolades for her work.
Trisha Krishnan's personal life
The actress was was engaged to entrepreneur Varun Manian in 2015 but the engagement was called off,. Later, she was rumoured to be in a relationship with Rana Daggubati during the late 2010s. However, it didn't last, however they continue to remain friends.
Trisha Krishnan's houses
Trisha Krishnan owns a plush property in Chennai which is worth Rs 10 crore, as per TOI which is aesthetically done, surrounded by greenery and has modern architecture. She also owns a house in Hyderabad worth Rs 6 crore.
Trisha Krishnan dating Thalapathy Vijay?
Rumours about their affair have been doing the rounds for quite sometime now. They have starred in several movies together including Ghilli, Leo, Thirupaachi), Aathi, and Kuruvi etc and remain one of the most-loved on-screen couples of Tamil cinema.
The actors have always maintained that they are 'just good friends' and not romantically linked.
Trisha Krishnan's body of work
Trisha tasted success and fame with movies like Saamy, Ghilli, Aaru, and Unakkum Enakkum, Varsham, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Athadu, Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, and Krishna. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Khatta Meetha (2010), her Kannada debut with Power (2014), and her Malayalam cinema debut with the film Hey Jude (2018).
Her other notable works include Thoongaa Vanam, Kodi, '96, Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II and Brinda among many others.
Trisha Krishnan's fee & net worth
She is one of the highest-paid actresses of South film industry, charging anywhere between Rs 10–Rs 12 crore per film. Her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 85 crore, as per Asianet news.
Trisha Krishnan's educational background
She completed her schooling from Sacred Heart Matriculation School in Church Park, Chennai, and later pursued a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course at Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai.
She tried her hands in modelling and featured in many print and television commercials. In 1999, she won the Miss Salem beauty pageant, and later the same year, the Miss Chennai contest. She also won the Miss India 2001 pageant's 'Beautiful Smile' award.
From criminal psychologist to cinema
Not many know that Trisha Krishnan aspired to become a criminal psychologist initially, and resisted the thought of pursuing acting, as she wanted to complete her studies first.
She featured in Falguni Pathak's music video Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye alongside Ayesha Takia in 2000, which earned her fame. In 2003, renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan offered her Tamil film Lesa Lesa (2003), which got her recognition as an actress.
Trisha Krishnan's fleet of cars
Trisha Krishnan enjoys riding in her luxury mean machines. She has Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 5 Series, Range Rover Evoque, and a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, reportedly.
