International Nurses Day: 6 Actors You Didn’t Know Have Medical Background

The world observes International Nurses Day on May 12 to honour the invaluable contributions made by nurses to society. While the actors on this list may not be nurses, they all have medical backgrounds that might surprise you.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:May 12, 2025, 04:50 PM IST

International Nurses Day 1 / 7 In 2025, the theme for International Nurses Day is "Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for nurses strengthens economies." On this occasion, here's a look at six actors who once walked the path of medicine before stepping into the spotlight.

Sreeleela 2 / 7 Popularly known as the 'Kisski girl', Sreeleela pursued an MBBS degree and was in her final year. Her mother is a gynaecologist, which may have inspired her interest in medicine.

Manushi Chhillar 3 / 7 The former Miss World had nearly completed her MBBS degree at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonipat before entering the glamour world. She made her acting debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj. Manushi has also shown deep interest in improving mental health awareness among rural women in India.

Sai Pallavi 4 / 7 Sai Pallavi graduated from Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia in 2016 — a university recognized by the Medical Council of India. She appeared for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in 2020. However, she chose not to practice medicine and instead followed her passion for acting.

Aditi Govitrikar 5 / 7 Winner of Mrs. World 2001 and known for her roles in both films and television, Aditi Govitrikar holds an MBBS degree and later pursued a post-graduate degree in psychology. She is often hailed as India's first "beauty with brains."

Aditi Shankar 6 / 7 Daughter of director Shankar, Aditi earned a medical degree from Ramachandra University before making a career switch to acting. She made her debut in Tamil cinema and is gaining attention for her talent.