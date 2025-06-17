Advertisement
NewsPhotosInternational Yoga Day 2025: From Arjun Kapoor To Anushka Sharma, Bollywood Celebrities Who Practice Yoga For Wellness, Not Weight Loss


International Yoga Day 2025: From Arjun Kapoor To Anushka Sharma, Bollywood Celebrities Who Practice Yoga For Wellness, Not Weight Loss

On International Yoga Day 2025, we celebrate not just the ancient Indian practice of yoga but also the incredible personal journeys of Bollywood stars who turned to yoga to transform their bodies and minds.
Updated:Jun 17, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
Yoga Day 2025

Yoga Day 2025

From post-pregnancy weight loss to overcoming stress and low self-esteem, these celebrities have proven that yoga is more than just a fitness trend, it’s a lifestyle.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has previously taken up Iyengar yoga to improve his posture and relieve hip and lower back issues, encouraged by his then-girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is widely recognized as a leading advocate for yoga, both in India and around the world. She has consistently championed yoga as a holistic lifestyle choice, emphasizing its benefits for physical fitness, mental clarity, and overall well-being. Through her practice, videos, and wellness initiatives, she continues to inspire many to embrace yoga as a path to healthier living.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a passionate advocate of yoga, integrating it into her fitness regimen to enhance flexibility, mental wellness, and overall health. Her practice features a variety of poses, including Surya Namaskars, backbends, and other asanas that support both physical strength and mental balance.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is widely admired for her unwavering dedication to yoga. She frequently shares glimpses of her yoga routines and wellness tips with her followers, inspiring many to prioritize their physical and mental well-being.

Beyond her personal practice, Malaika plays a significant role in promoting yoga as a lifestyle. She co-founded Sarva Yoga, a wellness and yoga startup, and later launched Diva Yoga, a women-centric yoga studio concept, in partnership with Sarva

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan also practices yoga and has previously shared photos on International Yoga Day with the caption: "Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self."

 

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor’s fitness secrets are definitely worth keeping handy. She trained under renowned fitness experts like Yasmin Karachiwala to effectively burn excess calories. Her intense routine combined power yoga, cardio, swimming, and various sports. However, Pilates holds a special place in her regimen, it’s been her go-to practice for over two years, a routine she adopted thanks to her mother’s encouragement.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma

Anushka practised prenatal yoga during her pregnancy and continues to maintain a consistent yoga routine postpartum. She’s has openly shared a throwback pictures of her yoga journey.

Image Credits

Image Credits

(All Images: X/Facebook/Instagram)

