International Yoga Day 2025: From Arjun Kapoor To Anushka Sharma, Bollywood Celebrities Who Practice Yoga For Wellness, Not Weight Loss

Malaika Arora is widely admired for her unwavering dedication to yoga. She frequently shares glimpses of her yoga routines and wellness tips with her followers, inspiring many to prioritize their physical and mental well-being.

Beyond her personal practice, Malaika plays a significant role in promoting yoga as a lifestyle. She co-founded Sarva Yoga, a wellness and yoga startup, and later launched Diva Yoga, a women-centric yoga studio concept, in partnership with Sarva