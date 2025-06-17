International Yoga Day 2025: From Arjun Kapoor To Anushka Sharma, Bollywood Celebrities Who Practice Yoga For Wellness, Not Weight Loss
Yoga Day 2025
From post-pregnancy weight loss to overcoming stress and low self-esteem, these celebrities have proven that yoga is more than just a fitness trend, it’s a lifestyle.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor has previously taken up Iyengar yoga to improve his posture and relieve hip and lower back issues, encouraged by his then-girlfriend Malaika Arora.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty is widely recognized as a leading advocate for yoga, both in India and around the world. She has consistently championed yoga as a holistic lifestyle choice, emphasizing its benefits for physical fitness, mental clarity, and overall well-being. Through her practice, videos, and wellness initiatives, she continues to inspire many to embrace yoga as a path to healthier living.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a passionate advocate of yoga, integrating it into her fitness regimen to enhance flexibility, mental wellness, and overall health. Her practice features a variety of poses, including Surya Namaskars, backbends, and other asanas that support both physical strength and mental balance.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora is widely admired for her unwavering dedication to yoga. She frequently shares glimpses of her yoga routines and wellness tips with her followers, inspiring many to prioritize their physical and mental well-being.
Beyond her personal practice, Malaika plays a significant role in promoting yoga as a lifestyle. She co-founded Sarva Yoga, a wellness and yoga startup, and later launched Diva Yoga, a women-centric yoga studio concept, in partnership with Sarva
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan also practices yoga and has previously shared photos on International Yoga Day with the caption: "Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self."
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor’s fitness secrets are definitely worth keeping handy. She trained under renowned fitness experts like Yasmin Karachiwala to effectively burn excess calories. Her intense routine combined power yoga, cardio, swimming, and various sports. However, Pilates holds a special place in her regimen, it’s been her go-to practice for over two years, a routine she adopted thanks to her mother’s encouragement.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka practised prenatal yoga during her pregnancy and continues to maintain a consistent yoga routine postpartum. She’s has openly shared a throwback pictures of her yoga journey.
Image Credits
(All Images: X/Facebook/Instagram)
