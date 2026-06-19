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International Yoga Day 2026: Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Alaya F - Bollywood actresses who are the biggest fitness enthusiasts

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 07:00 AM IST

International Yoga Day 2026: So as everyone rolls out their mats this Yoga Day, let's check out which actresses are already on it.

 

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International Yoga Day 2026: You don't need a special day to take care of yourself — but yet a marked day makes it a nice excuse, right? June 21 is International Yoga Day, and while the world celebrates, a bunch of Bollywood actresses have been doing this stuff for years already. Better posture, more flexibility, stronger body, calmer mind — that's basically the yoga pitch, and these stars seem to be buying it. So as everyone rolls out their mats this Yoga Day, let's check out which actresses are already in on it.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty2/8

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is a veteran when it comes to advocating for yoga and wellness. The actress always attributes yoga to her chiselled physique and healthy skin. She has in fact popularized its practice through her fitness ventures. 

Nimrat Kaur3/8

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur is also a yoga enthusiast who often likes to pump up her workout sessions with yoga asanas to maintain her flexibility and physique that’s not too muscled - just perfect. 

Malaika Arora4/8

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is perhaps one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. She is often spotted heading for yoga sessions and sharing fitness videos. She even took her yoga passion a step ahead by launching a yoga studio, ‘Diva Yoga’, in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor Khan5/8

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The OG Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor Khan also swears by yoga! She has been practicing it for more than a decade - from aerial yoga to inversions, Bebo has stepped into all kinds of yoga poses, with her most-favourite one being the Surya Namaskar.

Ananya Panday6/8

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is a yoga enthusiast and often likes to keep her workout routine on an energetic high with yoga poses, from handstands to shirshasana, the actress often indulges in a full-body stretch yoga session.

Alia Bhatt7/8

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt likes to keep her workout sessions pumped up with a mix of yoga and strength training exercises to prioritise flexibility and movement.

Alaya F8/8

Alaya F

Alaya F enjoys a fanbase of her own when it comes to staying fit through yoga. Very often, the actress offers a peek into her yoga sessions featuring mind-blowing yoga poses, showcasing her flexibility and the sheer drive to practise the art form. 

TAGS:
International Yoga Day 2026
Yoga Day 2026
Kareena Kapoor
International Yoga Day
Malaika Arora

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