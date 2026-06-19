/International Yoga Day 2026: Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Alaya F - Bollywood actresses who are the biggest fitness enthusiasts

International Yoga Day 2026: You don't need a special day to take care of yourself — but yet a marked day makes it a nice excuse, right? June 21 is International Yoga Day, and while the world celebrates, a bunch of Bollywood actresses have been doing this stuff for years already. Better posture, more flexibility, stronger body, calmer mind — that's basically the yoga pitch, and these stars seem to be buying it. So as everyone rolls out their mats this Yoga Day, let's check out which actresses are already in on it.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)