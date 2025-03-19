IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal And Other Celebs To Dazzle Grand Event

1 / 9

The highly anticipated night in the cricketing world is set at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, as the 18th edition of the IPL kicks off on March 22, with the grand finale scheduled for May 25. IPL 2025 will feature 10 teams divided into two groups, following the format of previous seasons. The participating teams are Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The excitement is palpable as fans gear up to cheer for their favorites. The opening ceremony promises to be a star-studded spectacle, with an A-list lineup set to dazzle the night with electrifying performances.