IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal And Other Celebs To Dazzle Grand Event
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: The much-awaited night has arrived, bringing a grand spectacle with a star-studded lineup featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and other celebrities set to dazzle at the Indian Premier League 2025 opening ceremony. The highly anticipated event will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, promising an unforgettable start to the tournament. Take a Look at the celebs line-up at IPL 2025 grand opening.
About IPL 2025
The highly anticipated night in the cricketing world is set at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, as the 18th edition of the IPL kicks off on March 22, with the grand finale scheduled for May 25. IPL 2025 will feature 10 teams divided into two groups, following the format of previous seasons. The participating teams are Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The excitement is palpable as fans gear up to cheer for their favorites. The opening ceremony promises to be a star-studded spectacle, with an A-list lineup set to dazzle the night with electrifying performances.
Shah Rukh Khan
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a stylish appearance at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, according to Hindustan Times. As the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he will be cheering for his team while captivating the audience with his signature charm.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan, whose highly anticipated film Sikandar is set for an Eid 2025 release, is ready to make a stylish appearance at the grand opening of IPL 2025, bringing his signature swag to the event.
Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor And Other Celebs
Vicky Kaushal, who recently created a box office storm with Chhaava, is among the attendees at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony. Joining the star-studded lineup are Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, adding even more glamour to the grand event.
Triptii Dimri, Urvashi Rautela, Madhuri Dixit and Other Celebs
Triptii Dimri, Urvashi Rautela, Madhuri Dixit, Pooja Hegde, and Sara Ali Khan are also set to attend the star-studded IPL 2025 opening ceremony as per Hindustan Times reports. Adding to the glitz and grandeur of the event.
Electrifying Performances
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shreya Ghoshal, and Arijit Singh are all set to deliver spectacular performances at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, according to Hindustan Times reports. With dazzling choreography, soulful melodies, and high-energy acts, the night promises to be an unforgettable blend of Bollywood glamour and musical brilliance, setting the perfect tone for the thrilling cricket season ahead.
Priyanka Chopra
Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who is set to make her comeback in Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's tentatively titled SSMB 19, will be attending the grand opening ceremony of IPL 2025, according to Hindustan Times.
One Republic
According to Hindustan Times reports, the star band OneRepublic has been confirmed to perform at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony. Adding to the excitement, Disha Patani and Karan Aujla are also set to take the stage, making the night even more electrifying with their high-energy performances.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif is all set to grace the star-studded IPL 2025 opening ceremony, according to Hindustan Times reports.
(All Images : Instagram)
