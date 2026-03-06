Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3024450https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/iran-israel-conflict-10-films-series-and-documentaries-that-help-you-understand-middle-east-geopolitics-3024450
NewsPhotosIran–Israel Conflict: 10 Films, series and documentaries that help you understand middle east geopolitics
photoDetails

Iran–Israel Conflict: 10 Films, series and documentaries that help you understand middle east geopolitics

Updated:Mar 06, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Tehran

1/10
Tehran

Tehran is an International Emmy Award-winning Israeli spy thriller created by Moshe Zonder. The series follows Tamar Rabinyan, a young Mossad agent and computer hacker born in Iran but raised in Israel. Played by Niv Sultan, Tamar is sent on an undercover mission to Tehran to disable a nuclear reactor and prevent Iran from developing an atomic bomb. The show provides a gripping look at espionage and the tensions between Israel and Iran.

Follow Us

Promises (2001)

2/10
Promises (2001)

This Oscar-nominated documentary follows seven children from different sides of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict in Jerusalem. Through their personal experiences and friendships, the film explores how political conflict shapes the lives and perceptions of young people growing up in the region.

 

Follow Us

My Stolen Revolution (2013)

3/10
My Stolen Revolution (2013)

Directed by Nahid Persson Sarvestani, this documentary follows an Iranian filmmaker who fled the country after the Iranian Revolution. Decades later, she reconnects with women who survived state persecution, shedding light on Iran’s internal political struggles and how they shaped the country’s modern trajectory.

 

Follow Us

Waltz with Bashir (2008)

4/10
Waltz with Bashir (2008)

Written and directed by Ari Folman, this animated war docudrama explores Folman’s search for lost memories from his time as a soldier during the 1982 Lebanon War. The film examines the psychological trauma of war and reflects on the complexities of Israel’s involvement in regional conflicts.

 

Follow Us

East to West (2011)

5/10
East to West (2011)

This documentary series explores the historical development of Middle Eastern civilization and its influence on Western societies. While historical in focus, it offers cultural and religious context that helps explain the long-term geopolitical tensions and alliances in the region.

 

Follow Us

Spy Ops (2023)

6/10
Spy Ops (2023)

This documentary series features interviews with former intelligence officers who discuss real-life covert operations. It provides a rare glimpse into espionage, cyber warfare, and intelligence strategies that shape modern geopolitical conflicts, including tensions between Iran and Israel.

 

Follow Us

The White Helmets (2016)

7/10
The White Helmets (2016)

This Academy Award-winning short documentary follows volunteer rescue workers in Syria during the Syrian Civil War. It highlights the devastating humanitarian consequences of regional proxy wars and the dangers faced by civilians.

 

Follow Us

Last Men in Aleppo (2017)

8/10
Last Men in Aleppo (2017)

Focusing on members of the White Helmets in the Syrian city of Aleppo, this documentary captures the daily struggles of rescue workers during intense bombardment. The film illustrates how regional proxy conflicts have shaped the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

 

Follow Us

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (2024)

9/10
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (2024)

This sweeping documentary series examines the global nuclear arms race and Cold War tensions. While global in scope, it provides crucial context for understanding modern nuclear diplomacy and geopolitical rivalries that influence Middle Eastern politics.

 

Follow Us

Persepolis (2007)

10/10
Persepolis (2007)

Based on the graphic memoir by Marjane Satrapi, this animated film tells the story of a young girl growing up during and after the Iranian Revolution. Through a personal lens, the film explores political upheaval, identity, and the impact of revolution on everyday life.

Follow Us
Iran–Israel ConflictFilms about Iran Israel tensionsMiddle East conflictMovies about Middle East politics
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Women's Day 2026
Women’s day 2026: From Piku to Haq, 7 female characters who broke barriers on screen
camera icon11
title
Ind vs NZ
India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy OUT; Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav IN
camera icon6
title
Swarm Drones
Meet Sheshnaag-150, KAL: India's own Shahed-like kamikaze swarm drones with over 1,000 km range, 40 kg payload capacity
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 head coaches
IPL 2026 head coaches for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: Stephen Fleming, Andy Flower, Ashish Nehra and... check full list
camera icon8
title
World's laziest countries
World’s laziest countries: People in these nations are very lazy, walk less, and have limited physical activity; check where India ranks