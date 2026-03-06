Iran–Israel Conflict: 10 Films, series and documentaries that help you understand middle east geopolitics

1 / 10

Tehran is an International Emmy Award-winning Israeli spy thriller created by Moshe Zonder. The series follows Tamar Rabinyan, a young Mossad agent and computer hacker born in Iran but raised in Israel. Played by Niv Sultan, Tamar is sent on an undercover mission to Tehran to disable a nuclear reactor and prevent Iran from developing an atomic bomb. The show provides a gripping look at espionage and the tensions between Israel and Iran.