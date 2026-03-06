Iran–Israel Conflict: 10 Films, series and documentaries that help you understand middle east geopolitics
Tehran
Tehran is an International Emmy Award-winning Israeli spy thriller created by Moshe Zonder. The series follows Tamar Rabinyan, a young Mossad agent and computer hacker born in Iran but raised in Israel. Played by Niv Sultan, Tamar is sent on an undercover mission to Tehran to disable a nuclear reactor and prevent Iran from developing an atomic bomb. The show provides a gripping look at espionage and the tensions between Israel and Iran.
Promises (2001)
This Oscar-nominated documentary follows seven children from different sides of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict in Jerusalem. Through their personal experiences and friendships, the film explores how political conflict shapes the lives and perceptions of young people growing up in the region.
My Stolen Revolution (2013)
Directed by Nahid Persson Sarvestani, this documentary follows an Iranian filmmaker who fled the country after the Iranian Revolution. Decades later, she reconnects with women who survived state persecution, shedding light on Iran’s internal political struggles and how they shaped the country’s modern trajectory.
Waltz with Bashir (2008)
Written and directed by Ari Folman, this animated war docudrama explores Folman’s search for lost memories from his time as a soldier during the 1982 Lebanon War. The film examines the psychological trauma of war and reflects on the complexities of Israel’s involvement in regional conflicts.
East to West (2011)
This documentary series explores the historical development of Middle Eastern civilization and its influence on Western societies. While historical in focus, it offers cultural and religious context that helps explain the long-term geopolitical tensions and alliances in the region.
Spy Ops (2023)
This documentary series features interviews with former intelligence officers who discuss real-life covert operations. It provides a rare glimpse into espionage, cyber warfare, and intelligence strategies that shape modern geopolitical conflicts, including tensions between Iran and Israel.
The White Helmets (2016)
This Academy Award-winning short documentary follows volunteer rescue workers in Syria during the Syrian Civil War. It highlights the devastating humanitarian consequences of regional proxy wars and the dangers faced by civilians.
Last Men in Aleppo (2017)
Focusing on members of the White Helmets in the Syrian city of Aleppo, this documentary captures the daily struggles of rescue workers during intense bombardment. The film illustrates how regional proxy conflicts have shaped the humanitarian crisis in Syria.
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (2024)
This sweeping documentary series examines the global nuclear arms race and Cold War tensions. While global in scope, it provides crucial context for understanding modern nuclear diplomacy and geopolitical rivalries that influence Middle Eastern politics.
Persepolis (2007)
Based on the graphic memoir by Marjane Satrapi, this animated film tells the story of a young girl growing up during and after the Iranian Revolution. Through a personal lens, the film explores political upheaval, identity, and the impact of revolution on everyday life.
Trending Photos