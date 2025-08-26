Is Gaurav Khanna The Highest Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19? Actor Breaks Silence On Rumours: Reports

5 / 7

In an exclusive interview with India Today, just hours before stepping on the Bigg Boss stage, Gaurav reacted to the "highest paid contestant" tag. While he didn’t confirm or deny the rumours, he smiled and said, "It can be a rumour, or maybe not. People say a lot of things, and I don't believe in hearsay. Also, I never judge an actor by the pay cheque he or she gets. It's all about what you get on the table. I don't even know who the contestants are, and we also don't discuss money. So people can say whatever they want to say. My aim is to just do well in this season."