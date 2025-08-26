Is Gaurav Khanna The Highest Paid Contestant On Bigg Boss 19? Actor Breaks Silence On Rumours: Reports
Popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna makes a much-anticipated entry into Bigg Boss 19, adding star power to the new season.
Gaurav Khanna Enters Bigg Boss 19
Popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna made a grand entry on Bigg Boss 19, officially introduced by host Salman Khan during the much-awaited premiere episode.
(All Images: YouTube Still/X)
Speculations Around Highest Paid Tag
Soon after the contestant list dropped, rumours started swirling that Gaurav is the highest paid contestant on Bigg Boss 19, allegedly surpassing all others.
Massive Fame from ‘Anupama’
Gaurav’s gained immense popularity from his role as Anuj Kapadia in Anupama, which he was a part of for three years until his 2024 exit.
Reality TV Comeback After MasterChef Win
This marks Gaurav's return to reality TV after winning Celebrity MasterChef India, where he wowed audiences with his cooking skills.
Gaurav Khanna Reacts to 'Highest Paid' Rumours
In an exclusive interview with India Today, just hours before stepping on the Bigg Boss stage, Gaurav reacted to the "highest paid contestant" tag. While he didn’t confirm or deny the rumours, he smiled and said, "It can be a rumour, or maybe not. People say a lot of things, and I don't believe in hearsay. Also, I never judge an actor by the pay cheque he or she gets. It's all about what you get on the table. I don't even know who the contestants are, and we also don't discuss money. So people can say whatever they want to say. My aim is to just do well in this season."
Focused on Giving His Best
Gaurav added, “My aim is to just do well in this season.”
On Forming Genuine Bonds
Gaurav reflected on the importance of authenticity inside the Bigg Boss house, saying, "There's a very thin line between being nice to somebody and 'really being nice'. If a real bond develops, it's pure and helpful for everyone involved. My wife is also pretty supportive, even though I also know I am not going to do something which is not by the textbook," he added, emphasizing that he plans to maintain his integrity throughout the season.
Trending Photos