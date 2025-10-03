Is Neelam Giri Married? Meet Actor Allegedly Being Called Bigg Boss 19 Contestant's Husband - FACT CHECK
Neelam Giri
Neelam Giri, a popular Bhojpuri actor and contestant on Bigg Boss 19, is at the centre of a social media storm due to rumours about her marital status.
(Image: Instagram)
Neelam Giri Married?
Old photos surfaced showing Neelam wearing sindoor and standing next to a man with a garland, leading to various speculations that she might be secretly married.
(Image; Instagram)
Neelam Giri - Amaal Mallik
The controversy intensified as Neelam has been openly bonding with singer Amaal Mallik inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.
(Image: Instagram)
Who is the alleged man?
However, according to a report by Moneycontrol, the viral photos are actually from Neelam Giri’s Bhojpuri film Ghar Parivaar, in which she starred alongside Pravesh Lal Yadav; the sindoor and garland were simply part of a scene, not her real life.
(Image: Instagram)
Family
Neelam Giri was born on June 19, 1997, in Bhutan and was raised in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, in a family with two younger twin brothers and an elder sister.
(Image: Instagram)
Who is Pravesh Lal Yadav?
Pravesh Lal Yadav is a prominent actor, singer, and producer in the Bhojpuri film industry. He is the youngest brother of Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua (Dinesh Lal Yadav) and has carved his own space with a successful career in regional cinema. Known for his romantic and family-oriented roles, Pravesh made his acting debut with Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha and gained popularity through films like Ghar Parivaar, Izzat Ghar, and Hero No. 1.
(Image: YouTube)
Early Fame
Her early fame came from TikTok videos, one of which caught the attention of Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, leading to her appearance in the hit song 'Dhaniya Hamaar Naya Badi Ho.'
(Image: Youtube Still)
Neelam Giri Acting Debut
She made her film debut in Babul (2021) and has since acted in several Bhojpuri movies and music videos, establishing herself as a rising star in the industry.
(Image: Instagram)
Neelam Giri - Awez Darbar
Neelam Giri’s presence on Bigg Boss 19 is making her a household name nationwide, with memorable moments like the viral tea-making joke by fellow contestant Awez Darbar adding to her popularity.
(Image: Instagram)
