6 / 9

Pravesh Lal Yadav is a prominent actor, singer, and producer in the Bhojpuri film industry. He is the youngest brother of Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua (Dinesh Lal Yadav) and has carved his own space with a successful career in regional cinema. Known for his romantic and family-oriented roles, Pravesh made his acting debut with Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha and gained popularity through films like Ghar Parivaar, Izzat Ghar, and Hero No. 1.

(Image: YouTube)